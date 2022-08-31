Show Pips for MT5

4.48

This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account.

VERSION MT4

- More useful indicators

The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart:

- To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper left corner of the chart); - In the selected corner of the screen.


It is also possible to select the information separator:

|

/

\

#

The indicator is easy to use and very informative. It is possible to disable unnecessary information items in the settings.

Reviews 40
Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2026.06.20 08:50 
 

Bardzo dobre rozwiązanie !! SUPER

Rostislav Korda
130
Rostislav Korda 2026.05.15 10:43 
 

Good afternoon . Very cool indicator! If you can, please add more atr readings, so that the indicator can be selected period for example 10-14 days, and so that it is displayed in %, for example ATR for 14 days on the EURUSD pair = 60 points on 4 sign, and we have passed 30 points today, the indicator in the corner next to the spread shows the value of ATR 50%, very convenient and informative. formula simple

Rick in t Veld
2448
Rick in t Veld 2026.03.20 15:55 
 

Very valuable, should be a default feature of MT5

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INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG    -     Version MT4 Main functions: Displays active zones of sellers and buyers! The indicator displays all the correct first impulse levels/zones for purchases and sales. When these levels/zones are activated, where the search for entry points begins, the levels change color and are filled with certain colors. Arrows also appear for a more intuitive perception of the situation. LOGIC AI - Display of zones (circles) for searching entry points when acti
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Gabriel Rodrigues De Souza Oliveira
135
Gabriel Rodrigues De Souza Oliveira 2026.06.24 12:54 
 

This indicator is too slow with log in screen expert. 2026.06.24 09:53:18.883 Show Pips for MT5 (WINQ26,M5) indicator is too slow, 3047 ms. rewrite the indicator, please

Artur Jacek Domagala
1064
Artur Jacek Domagala 2026.06.20 08:50 
 

Bardzo dobre rozwiązanie !! SUPER

Rostislav Korda
130
Rostislav Korda 2026.05.15 10:43 
 

Good afternoon . Very cool indicator! If you can, please add more atr readings, so that the indicator can be selected period for example 10-14 days, and so that it is displayed in %, for example ATR for 14 days on the EURUSD pair = 60 points on 4 sign, and we have passed 30 points today, the indicator in the corner next to the spread shows the value of ATR 50%, very convenient and informative. formula simple

Rick in t Veld
2448
Rick in t Veld 2026.03.20 15:55 
 

Very valuable, should be a default feature of MT5

Alessandro Dos Santo Oliveira
130
Alessandro Dos Santo Oliveira 2026.02.02 23:17 
 

PAROU DE FUNCIONAR NA DATA 01/02/2026

Roman Podpora
117185
Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2026.02.03 08:38
Does it matter that the update was on 02/02/2026? he never stopped working!
Peter Mwangi
18
Peter Mwangi 2026.01.14 04:40 
 

the option for increasing fonts stopped

Roman Podpora
117185
Reply from developer Roman Podpora 2026.02.02 09:06
Now it works
korka
15
korka 2026.01.05 09:40 
 

Здравствуйте,почему то не устанавливается на график

sleepless
14
sleepless 2025.11.24 12:24 
 

Awesome tool but the indicator stopped working on my side, can you help me with the proper setup for this?

Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.11.06 10:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 19:36 
 

great product

P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.06.01 09:05 
 

Thanks for sharing, it's a good indicator.

vaultFlick
70
vaultFlick 2025.04.18 07:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Santiago Longueira
28
Santiago Longueira 2025.03.28 17:44 
 

Excelente! Muy útil la información que muestra!!

Cristiano
48
Cristiano 2025.02.03 12:01 
 

Very useful!! Thank you!!

TI-trader
163
TI-trader 2025.01.16 11:33 
 

Thank you so much for making a great indicator and free. Everything about it is great! If possible in the future, can you also add a functions of how many position is currently opened on the symbol.

Andres Mauricio Serrano Quintero
579
Andres Mauricio Serrano Quintero 2024.09.10 13:49 
 

This is such a fantastic piece of software. Love it and use it on my scalping strategy. I use it to track my profits. Would like to request: 1. that all the texts are in different lines instead of all in the same line. (all below the other one) 2. To hide pips, i only track profits. Thank you very much, i appreciate it.

znshshi
82
znshshi 2024.07.11 10:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 12:00 
 

cool

TimKln81
24
TimKln81 2024.03.20 00:49 
 

It's a nice tool and it works, but I don't need it.

12
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