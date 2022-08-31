Show Pips for MT5

This information indicator will be useful for those who always want to be aware of the current situation on the account.



VERSION MT4

- More useful indicators

The indicator displays data such as profit in points, percentage and currency, as well as the spread for the current pair and the time until the bar closes on the current timeframe. There are several options for placing the information line on the chart:

- To the right of the price (runs behind the price); - As a comment (in the upper left corner of the chart); - In the selected corner of the screen.



It is also possible to select the information separator:

|

/

\

#

The indicator is easy to use and very informative. It is possible to disable unnecessary information items in the settings.

