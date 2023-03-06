AW Candle Time MT5

4.75

Indicator of time until the end of the candle. Shows the time until the end of the candle, as well as the server time. Text can display the trend or direction of the candle, sound notifications are built in

Peculiarities:

  • Displays the time until the end of the current candle as well as other timeframes that can be adjusted or disabled if necessary
  • AW Candle Time can select the direction of the current candle or trend with the AW Super Trend indicator
  • The trend strategy is highlighted in the selected color
  • Built-in sound notification and additional coloring of the time before changing the candle
  • The display can be configured next to the current price or in any corner of the chart, which is flexibly adjusted in the input settings

Instruction -> HERE / More products -> HERE

Input variables:

MAIN

Candle_Time_Location - Location of the candle timestamp. Can be located at the corners of the chart or next to the current price

Trend_Strategy - Use colored candle timestamps. Can be colored in the direction of the trend using the AW SuperTrend indicator. Can be colored according to the direction of the current candle. Or without taking into account the trend strategy

Show_Server_Time - Show or hide server time

Current_Time_Location - Select a location to display server time. Can be displayed at the corners of the chart

CANDLE TIME

Show_used_trend_mode_in_this_label - Show the timestamp of the candle according to the selected trend strategy on the current timeframe

Font_Size - Change the font size for displaying candle time on the current timeframe

UPPER TIME

Show_Upper_Time_Text - Show or hide the top text

Upper_Timeframe - Select timeframe for upper text

Show_used_trend_mode_in_this_label - Show the timestamp of the candle according to the selected trend strategy   according to the selected timeframe

Font_Size - Font size for displaying candle time according to the selected timeframe

Angle_upper_label - Fit the upper text display angle relative to the center one. Used only when placed next to the current price

LOWER TIME

Show_Lower_Time_Text - Show lower text

Lower_Timeframe - Select the lower text timeframe to display

Show_used_trend_mode_in_this_label - Show the timestamp of the candle according to the selected trend strategy   according to the selected timeframe

Font_Size - Change font size for candle time display according to the selected timeframe

Angle_lower_label - Change the angle of the bottom text relative to the center. Can only be used when placed next to the current price

SUPERTREND SETTINGS

Period - Set the period of the AW SuperTrend indicator

Multiplier - Select multiplier shift for ATR indicator AW SuperTrend

Max_bars_for_calculation - Change the number of bars to calculate the indicator

ALERTS

Sound_alert - Enable or disable the sound notification of a candle change

Seconds_before_new_candle_for_alert - Set the time to alert before the end of the candle

Custom_alert_sound - Select a custom alert sound

LAST SECOND

Painted_last_seconds - Repaint text in the last seconds before changing candles

Last_seconds_for_paint - Enter the number of last seconds of the candle to paint with a different color

up_color_last_seconds - Select the uptrend text color for the last seconds of the candle

Down_color_last_seconds - Change the color of the downtrend text for the last seconds of the candle

GRAPHICS

Font_Size - Font size of the central text

Color - Select text color, display without filter

Up_color - Uptrend text color

Down_color - Downtrend text color

X_Server_Time - Shift server time on the X axis

Y_Server_Time - Shift server time on the Y axis

X_Time - Change candle timestamp on x-axis

Y_Time - Change the offset of the candle time along the Y axis

Y_offset_between_Time_labels - Change the indent between lines of text when displayed in the corners of the chart

Upper_prefix_text - Enter prefix for upper text

Lower_prefix_text - Create a prefix for lower text

X_offset_in_candles - Change the text offset from the current price when displayed next to the price

Support:

We are happy to provide our developments for free, but due to our limited time, all free products are provided without any support.

Thanks for understanding.


Reviews 14
Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 18:32 
 

works for me

Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.05.23 18:28 
 

Отличный индикатор! Спасибо!

P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.04.20 08:41 
 

very good

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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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5 (6)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
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5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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AW Close By Total Profit MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
3 (2)
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This is a utility for closing orders or baskets of orders for the total profit or loss. Can work multicurrency, can work with orders opened manually. Has additional trailing profit. Capabilities: Closing an order for the current symbol or for all symbols Closing individual orders or whole baskets of orders Stopping the utility in one click Trailing function for total profit Setting TP and SL in money, in points or as a percentage of the deposit Closing all BUY or SELL orders or closing all order
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Apit Dev
38
Apit Dev 2026.06.19 14:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rodrigo Silva
33
Rodrigo Silva 2026.03.11 09:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 18:32 
 

works for me

Kedrov
1281
Kedrov 2025.05.23 18:28 
 

Отличный индикатор! Спасибо!

P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.04.20 08:41 
 

very good

INFREA PROYECTOS
28
INFREA PROYECTOS 2025.01.27 18:17 
 

muy bueno, solo que seria mas conveniente el color de la hora, es dificil poder apreciar con claridad el conteo del tiempo

AW Trading Software Limited
201843
Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2025.02.22 14:13
Hello, you can set colors in input settings, part of inputs "Graphics Settings"
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski
2407
Rafal Krzysztof Manuszewski 2024.10.10 12:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

SlavaGer
14
SlavaGer 2024.08.08 15:56 
 

Нормально работает и это удобно.

Farhad Parvin
18
Farhad Parvin 2024.07.14 12:38 
 

Hi , very perfect

[Deleted] 2024.06.27 16:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

AaravDahal
69
AaravDahal 2024.05.17 10:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 11:47 
 

cool

Kelvin Ker
30
Kelvin Ker 2023.07.21 17:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

CryptorT
416
CryptorT 2023.04.19 19:53 
 

Really beautiful

AW Trading Software Limited
201843
Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2023.04.20 16:09
Thanks for your feedback. This is valuable to me.
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