AW Super Trend EA

4.22
A fully automated trading system that works on the signals of the classic "Super Trend" trend indicator. The Expert Advisor uses a classic trading strategy without the use of grids, martingale, scalping. The Expert Advisor has built-in automatic lot calculation, multi-timeframe trend filtering, stop loss. If necessary, you can connect a martingale that accompanies orders using trailing and breakeven.

Signal monitoring -> HERE / Free AW Super Trend indicator -> HERE / MT5 version -> HERE

Advantages:

  • Automatic lot calculation,
  • Multi-timeframe trend filtering,
  • Pluggable martingale strategy,
  • Tracking an order using the Trailing and Breakeven functions,
  • Classic Stop Loss Strategy,
  • Customizable indicator parameters.

Note!The graphical elements of the indicator are not displayed in the Expert Advisor!

Input variables:

MAIN SETTINGS

Size_of_the_first_order - Volume to open the first order
Enable_Autolot_calculation - Use automatic lot calculation
Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots- Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot

    SIGNALS

    _Period_ - Period based on previous candles, from low to high price level. On channel breakouts, we get signals about a trend reversal.
    _Multiplier_ - Shift multiplier for ATR. That is the distance to set the stop loss.

      MULTITIMEFRAME TREND FILTERING

      Use_Trend_Filtering - Use or not use trend filtering.
      Timeframe_Trend_Filtering - Select a timeframe for signal filtering. The entry point is the timeframe of your current chart. For filtering, it is necessary to use a timeframe of a larger range. For example, if you work on the M15 timeframe, then you need to use the M30 timeframe or more for filtering. Allows you to filter market noise.
      _Period_ - The period of the indicator, the more, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals.
      _Multiplier_ -Shift multiplier for ATR.

      MARTINGALE SETTINGS

      Use_martingale_after_loss_closures - Use martingale or not use
      _Multiplier_ - Multiplier for the next order after closing the previous one at a loss
      Maximum_lot_size_of_order - Maximum volume for orders opened by the EA

          TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

          Trailing_start_in_points - Value in points, after passing this volume of points, Trailing will be set for the order.
          Trailing_step_in_points- Step in points, after which Trailing will follow the price. Trailing will follow the price an unlimited number of times. Each time Trailing will be pulled up after passing the specified step value.

              STOP LOSS SETTINGS

              Use_StopLoss_in_Points - Use the classic fixed StopLoss for each individual order.
              StopLoss_in_points_volume - Used if you have selected the value "true" in the "Use StopLoss in points" variable. You must enter the StopLoss value in points.
              Profit_in_points_size - Profit of the order in points, upon reaching which StopLoss will be set at breakeven
              BreakEven_level_in_points - As soon as the price went above the opening price and went into profit by "StopLoss in points volume" points, the EA will set StopLoss at the opening price + the specified profit. A variable so that the price could not bring a loss and was closed as soon as Breakeven is reached when moving in the opposite profitable direction.

              PROTECTION SETTINGS

              Maximum_slippage_in_points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

                ADVISOR SETTINGS

                Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of EA orders
                Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comment for EA's orders
                Allow_to_open_OP_BUY orders - Allow the EA to open orders of the OP_BUY type
                Allow_to_open_OP_SELL orders - Allow the EA to open OP_SELL orders

                  Support:

                  We are happy to provide our developments for free, but due to our limited time, all free products are provided without any support.

                  Thanks for understanding.


                  Reviews 19
                  121887704
                  587
                  121887704 2024.01.29 11:22 
                   

                  vi consiglio di provarlo... lavora bene

                  Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
                  11894
                  Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:15 
                   

                  Excelente

                  Sanjay B
                  88
                  Sanjay B 2023.01.18 13:12 
                   

                  Amazing ea but i fatched 1 issue Breck even how work properly? Not working properly I need breck even in buying prise below Help me

                  Recommended products
                  PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
                  PZ TRADING SLU
                  2.73 (41)
                  Experts
                  This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
                  FREE
                  CCI and ATR Trader
                  Evgeniia Terekhova
                  2.33 (3)
                  Experts
                  Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
                  FREE
                  Long Waiting MT4
                  Aleksandr Davydov
                  Experts
                  Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
                  FREE
                  AVB Expert
                  Ayaz Maqsud RaŞİdov
                  Experts
                  Based on technical analysis and the logic of upward (bullish) and downward (bearish) trends, the bot eliminates speculative cases in the market. High-precision bots surpass humans in all aspects: they replace a workforce and have no limitations on working hours. Unlike humans, they are not subject to fatigue, illnesses, emotions, etc. The bot is limited from the risks of losing the entire capital as it incorporates STOP Loss and Take Profit features. These features help manage potential losses
                  FREE
                  Macd Martin
                  Roman Yablonskiy
                  2.5 (2)
                  Experts
                  Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
                  FREE
                  Bollinger Scalper EA
                  Robots4Forex Ltd
                  4.22 (9)
                  Experts
                  The Bollinger Scalper EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades based on Bollinger Band and RSI entry signals. The EA trades using market orders and uses averaging to safely turn otherwise negative trades positive. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe. A VPS is advisable when trading this system. Check the comments for back test results and optimized settings. Please note: I have made the decision to give this EA away and many more for free with limited support so that I
                  FREE
                  Trend Analizer Bot
                  Pavel Predein
                  4.5 (2)
                  Experts
                  Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
                  FREE
                  Stochastic and Parabolic SAR
                  Dmitriy Epshteyn
                  Experts
                  Советник "Stochastic and Parabolic SAR" торгует по индикатору Stochastic Oscillator, используя фильтр в качестве индикатора Parabolic SAR, по желанию Пользователя применяется мартингейл (количество умножения лота при серии убытков ограничивается), безубыток, трейлинг стоп, инвертирование сигнала, возможно настроить, как скальпирующий советник.   Для каждого валютного инструмента необходимо подбирать настройки. Настройки советника: Индикатор Stochastic Oscillator: Kperiod=5; период линии K Dpe
                  FREE
                  PZ Bollinger Bands EA
                  PZ TRADING SLU
                  4.75 (4)
                  Experts
                  This EA trades using the Bollinger Bands indicator. It offers many trading behaviors and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable indicator settings Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA/FIFO Compliant
                  FREE
                  PZ MA Crossover EA
                  PZ TRADING SLU
                  3.83 (24)
                  Experts
                  This EA trades using Moving Averages Crossovers. It offers fully customizable settings, flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions and a martingale and inverse martingale mode.  [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings It implements two different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN b
                  FREE
                  EA With Recovery
                  Che Jeib Che Said
                  4.5 (2)
                  Experts
                  The Expert Advisor was developed to grow user account balance persistently. To achieve this, it has two modes, normal and recovery mode. The parameters for the two modes can be changed to suit user strategy. There are also auto trade button, buy button and sell button. Auto trade button can be turned ON and OFF. Buy and sell buttons is for user to manually intervene a trade. HOW IT WORKS. The Expert will trade automatically according to the input parameters. It trades in Normal mode when there
                  FREE
                  PZ Heiken Ashi EA
                  PZ TRADING SLU
                  4.8 (10)
                  Experts
                  This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols T
                  FREE
                  Trade Lines
                  Aleksey Semenov
                  4.9 (10)
                  Experts
                  The Trade Lines EA is an auxiliary Expert Advisor for automated trading based on levels. The EA opens deals at the specified lines when the price crosses them on the chart - the lines are active, they can and must be moved for the EA to operate with the greatest efficiency. The EA also includes the averaging, trailing stop and take profit setting functions. For the EA to work, it is necessary to select the required number of lines and the type of lines for the EA to trade. It is possible to enab
                  FREE
                  Super Buy Sell
                  Rio Purwanggono
                  3.25 (4)
                  Experts
                  Super Buy Sell  is a combination of Hedging and Martingale strategy. Buy and Sell at the same time and open order every 20 pips (default setting) with customized Target Profit. It was backtested and optimized using real ticks with high quality. The Expert Advisor has successfully passed the stress test with slippage approximate to the real market conditions. This EA can run on several instruments simultaneously. This EA is recommended for cent accounts. Real account monitoring https://www.mql5.
                  FREE
                  Multi Strategy Bear Version 2
                  Vincenzo Tignola
                  5 (2)
                  Experts
                  This Expert advisor (100% Automatic) is able to combine two indicators to create a strategy, this version called "Bear version" (BASIC VERSION)contains 2 indicators: CCI and RSI With a simple personal message you can contact me to ask for your EA  "Bear version"(or SUPERIOR Version)with the indicators you have chosen and with your conditions and once agreed I will put it here on the market ,  or follow the link   at the bottom of the page   that will take you to my Telegram contact. If you can't
                  FREE
                  SAAD TrendTracker
                  Adnan Iqbal
                  4.03 (34)
                  Experts
                  SAAD TrendTracker is a fully automated EA. It is based on mathematical algorithms Trend Tracker indicator and SAADScalper. The EA scalps pips by its strong Entry strategy based on SAADScalper. Trades that are not successful to scalp are handled in a different way of uniquely designed algorithm based on Trend Tracker indicator. EA is designed for M1, M5, M15 and M30. It consults daily chart for successful trading accuracy. It consults H1 to handle unsuccessful trades using Trend Tracker Indicator
                  FREE
                  Proftrader Free
                  Alexander Nikolaev
                  4 (3)
                  Experts
                  This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
                  FREE
                  Grid Engulfing MT4
                  Yudi Sri Warsito
                  4.75 (4)
                  Experts
                  Grid Engulfing   is a trading strategy that combines grid trading with engulfing patterns.  Grid Trading: A grid trading strategy involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals (grid size) above and below a set price level. The goal is to profit from small price movements within a range-bound market. Engulfing Patterns: Engulfing patterns are a type of candlestick pattern that indicates a potential reversal or continuation of a trend. A bullish engulfing pattern occurs when a small b
                  FREE
                  Accelerator EA MT4
                  Mansour Babasafary
                  3 (1)
                  Experts
                  An expert based on the Accelerator indicator. Without any additional filters Interesting and useful result Can be used in all currency pairs and all time frames Can be used in all markets completely free Fast and simple With the support of the author Settings: Signal: These settings are related to the "Accelerator" Indicator. When that indicator reaches this value, the expert trades. Meta Trader Alarm: If you want to receive an alarm through Metatrader after each trade, enable this setting. Ris
                  FREE
                  Surf EA
                  Rustem Gabetdinov
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
                  FREE
                  Donar EA
                  Walter Ludwig Tengler
                  Experts
                  Donar EA is a sophisticated automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. This algorithmic trading system provides intelligent trade management with customizable parameters to suit various trading strategies and risk profiles. Key Features: Adaptive trading time windows Configurable trade direction (Buy, Sell, or Both) Robust risk management Dynamic lot sizing Comprehensive performance tracking Trading Methodology: The EA employs a strategic approach to market entry
                  FREE
                  ZGold
                  Mr Jack Joseph Wilson
                  3.57 (7)
                  Experts
                  zGold  is an Expert Advisor built, designed and configured to be used with Gold/XAUUSD . The system uses custom Trend algorithms to find key entry points into the market and executes them once the right criteria is met and it uses a mixture of Indicators and Price Action. The Expert Advisor also has a custom filtering algorithm to disregard false signals and work around possible market reversals. To combat spread related issues the closing strategy is based around account profits, totals and cur
                  FREE
                  Picidea Hunter
                  Nguyen Quoc Hung
                  Experts
                  - Picidea Hunter – a powerful forex Expert Advisor (EA) ! Picidea leverages the Martingale and grid strategies to maximize trading opportunities, ensuring precision and efficiency in every move. With its intelligent order management system, Picidea smartly closes all orders at your predefined profit target. It also balances profit and loss by averaging them out, closing both winning and losing trades strategically to optimize your returns. Perfect for traders seeking a reliable and automated so
                  FREE
                  Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
                  Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
                  4 (1)
                  Experts
                  Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
                  FREE
                  VeritasX
                  Daisuke Arimizu
                  Experts
                  Veritas-X for MT4 is a high-precision quantitative trading system engineered specifically for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is designed to surgically exploit "Structural Price Discontinuities" (Weekend Gaps) that occur during the global market transition phase, utilizing state-of-the-art mathematical models. Strategy Core: Quantum Mean Reversion While many retail EAs rely on lagging indicators, Veritas-X operates on the principle of Quantum Mean Reversion . It identifies moments when price act
                  FREE
                  AvanteGarde Grid
                  Metin Hussein
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  Avantgarde: Grid This Expert advisor uses simple and robust grid method to place trades. simple and easy to use. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/534678 How It Works: The EA does not use indicators but uses a math based solution to price-action. The EA will perform the same trades in any timeframe. Avantgarde Grid is equipped with money management, Autolot and DD close trade. Take care when setting the <step> as it will alter the aggressiveness. The Greater the step the less risk. Parameters Buy
                  FREE
                  MACD Trader FREE
                  Konstantin Nikitin
                  1 (1)
                  Experts
                  This is an automated Expert Advisor that trades using the MACD and Envelopes indicators. The free version has the following limitations. No panel for opening orders. The trading is limited to the EURUSD currency pair and similar. Orders can only be opened with the minimum lot, no more than 5 orders can be opened in the same direction, to a total of 10 orders. Pause after closing of all orders is 6000 minutes. During the analysis, no more than 50 orders are added to the database and 15 bars are c
                  FREE
                  MA Semi Automated EA
                  Tadanori Tsugaya
                  Experts
                  "The settings are intricate, but make sure to take full advantage of them." MA Touch and Cross Trade Focused Semi-Automated EA This EA is specialized in MA touch and cross trades, with two MA exit conditions, one of which can also be used as a trailing stop! The usage is entirely up to you! I’ve never seen an MA trade EA with so many adjustable settings! MA Entry and Mass MA Exit for Open Positions Not only can this EA handle MA entry , but it can also be used for mass MA exits on open position
                  FREE
                  Grid Machine
                  Ivan Grachev
                  4.21 (14)
                  Experts
                  EA finds the largest volume in the market and determines the level for entry. After crossing the level towards the breakdown, a market order is opened. The EA builds a two-sided grid of orders, adapting to the market. Each direction of orders works separately and has its own take-profit. Thus, the adviser covers the whole trend, starting from its start, while the adviser perfectly passes the flat market condition, trading both directions. Please see all my products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/user
                  FREE
                  Gold Bulls Power Trader MT4
                  Tomas Vanek
                  4.5 (2)
                  Experts
                  The XU_H4_910440109_S_PS_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the H4 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-bulls-power-trader/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 910440109 Main Ch
                  FREE
                  Buyers of this product also purchase
                  AI Forex Robot MT4
                  MQL TOOLS SL
                  4.67 (12)
                  Experts
                  AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
                  Quantum Emperor MT4
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  4.85 (172)
                  Experts
                  Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
                  Vortex Gold MT4
                  Stanislav Tomilov
                  5 (20)
                  Experts
                  Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
                  Goldex AI
                  Mateo Perez Perez
                  4.29 (28)
                  Experts
                  Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
                  Aura Black Edition
                  Stanislav Tomilov
                  4.6 (20)
                  Experts
                  Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
                  Quantum King MT4
                  Bogdan Ion Puscasu
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
                  Jesko
                  Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
                  Experts
                  esko EA –  Low-Risk Trading System Jesko is a special Expert Advisor built on a proven strategy that has been tested and optimized for years. It has been live-tested on real accounts and has consistently shown profitable and low-risk performance . Now we decided to make it available to the public. Signal live    Four months of a live account Easy to install Works on any broker (ECN recommended) Minimum deposit: $100 24/7 support 5 min or 1 min: Gold  For backtesting: Make sure INCORRECT does not
                  EA Gold Stuff
                  Vasiliy Strukov
                  4.73 (1071)
                  Experts
                  EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
                  Aura Neuron MT4
                  Stanislav Tomilov
                  4.58 (12)
                  Experts
                  Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
                  FXbot mt4
                  Marek Kvarda
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  This robot uses its own built-in oscillator and other tools to measure market movements (volatility, speed, power, and direction). At an appropriate time, it places an invisible pending order on the market, which it continues to work with according to the set TradingMode. It is recommended to use a fast broker with low fees, accurate quotes and no limitation of stop loss size. You can use any timeframe. Features spread protection slippage protection no grid no martingale a small SL for every tr
                  EA Game Changer
                  Vasiliy Strukov
                  5 (3)
                  Experts
                  Game Change EA is a trend following trading system powered based on the Game Changer indicator. It automatically sells whenever a red dot forms and continues in the sell direction until a yellow X appears, which signals a potential end of the trend.  The same logic applies for buy trades.  When a blue dot appears the EA begins buying and it will close out the buy cycle as soon as a yellow X is detected. This EA is suitable for any currency pair and any time frame, however it performs exceptiona
                  XG Gold Robot MT4
                  MQL TOOLS SL
                  4.32 (38)
                  Experts
                  The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
                  Trend AI EA
                  Ramil Minniakhmetov
                  4.86 (42)
                  Experts
                  Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
                  The Infinity EA MT4
                  Abhimanyu Hans
                  3.87 (30)
                  Experts
                  Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
                  The Gold Reaper MT4
                  Profalgo Limited
                  4.58 (31)
                  Experts
                  PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
                  Gold King AI MT4
                  Rodrigo Arana Garcia
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
                  XGen Scalper MT4
                  Burak Baltaci
                  1 (1)
                  Experts
                  XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
                  Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
                  DMITRII GRIDASOV
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
                  Golden Mirage mt4
                  Michela Russo
                  5 (2)
                  Experts
                  Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
                  Javier Gold Scalper V2
                  Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
                  5 (3)
                  Experts
                  Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
                  KT Gold Drift EA MT4
                  KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
                  Experts
                  ICMarkets Live Signal: Click Here The EA is introduced at an early-stage price. The price will increase with every few sales and will never be reduced. Early buyers receive the best available price. What You Need to Do to Succeed with KT Gold Drift EA? Patience. Discipline. Time. KT Gold Drift EA is based on a real-world trading approach used by professional traders and private fund managers. Its strength is not in short-term excitement, but in long-term consistency. This EA is designed to be t
                  AW Recovery EA
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.35 (85)
                  Experts
                  The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
                  EA Black Dragon
                  Ramil Minniakhmetov
                  4.75 (562)
                  Experts
                  EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
                  EA Legendary Scalper MT4
                  Ruslan Pishun
                  Experts
                  Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
                  Bazooka EA
                  Davit Beridze
                  Experts
                  Bazooka EA – Trend & Momentum Expert Advisor for MT4 Default settings are configured to backtest EA on M15 timeframe with Open Price method from 2024 year till today. Correct settings for other timeframes you will find in comments section. Bazooka EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed to trade directional market moves using trend confirmation and momentum filtering . The EA focuses on controlled entries and disciplined exits, avoiding excessive trade frequency and hi
                  Blox
                  Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
                  5 (2)
                  Experts
                  One of the strongest automated trading systems of 2025 We have transformed one of the most powerful discretionary strategies of 2025 into a fully automated Expert Advisor based on TMA (Triangular Moving Average) with CG logic . Only one more copy is available at $550. After that, the price will increase to $650 and $750, with the final price set at $1200 Signal live >>>>>  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208 Clic k This EA is designed for precision entries, smart pending orders, and strict
                  BlackCat Grid
                  Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  "BlackCat Grid" is an automated trading advisor (expert advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, specializing in the grid trading strategy. It is designed for automated trading on the Forex market, minimizing the need for constant manual intervention. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Operating principle The EA opens a series of orders according to a specified step and lot size. When the price moves in one direction, the E
                  Theranto v3
                  Hossein Davarynejad
                  Experts
                  //////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
                  Axis Trend Grid EA
                  Yeoh Kian Hui
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  Live Account Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2352008 $59 LIMITED  OFFER  UNTIL 16TH JANUARY 2026 !!!  (Next Price: $69 / Final Price: $299) The Strategy Axis Trend Grid Strategy  is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-precision trend-following on volatile instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and NAS100 (Nasdaq) . The system uses a unique "Ladder Entry" mechanism that capitalizes on market momentum by placing pending orders at calculated price levels. The EA identifies the
                  Capybara
                  Sergey Kasirenko
                  4.64 (53)
                  Experts
                  Capybara EA is an advanced automated trend following system based on the Hama indicator.  If the market turns bearish and the indicator turns red the EA will sell, if the market turns bullish and the indicator turns blue the EA will buy.  The EA can accurately detect the beginning of uptrends and downtrends and will control open trades in a martingale/grid style until it hits TP.   Recommended pairs:  All major pairs like eurusd; audusd; gbpusd; nzdusd and also minor pairs like audcad; nzdcad;
                  More from author
                  AW Recovery EA MT5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.18 (40)
                  Experts
                  The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
                  AW Recovery EA
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.35 (85)
                  Experts
                  The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
                  AW Classic MACD EA
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  3.5 (4)
                  Experts
                  Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals   MACD , which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Fully automated trading system Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
                  AW Breakout Catcher
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  5 (14)
                  Indicators
                  Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
                  AW Double Grids MT5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.88 (8)
                  Experts
                  Advisor AW Double Grids MT5  - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading wit
                  AW Double Grids EA
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.5 (8)
                  Experts
                  Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
                  AW Classic MACD EA mt5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  3.33 (3)
                  Experts
                  Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals   MACD , which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Fully automated trading system Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Th
                  AW Turtles Indicator MT5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.48 (27)
                  Indicators
                  The indicator works according to the Turtle system and classically assumes a time interval of 20 and 55 candles. A trend is monitored over a given time interval. Entry is made at the moment of breakdown of the support or resistance level. The exit signal is a price breakout in the opposite direction of the trend of the same time interval. Advantages: Instruments: Currency pairs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies Timeframe: Classically D1, also suitable for working with any timefram
                  FREE
                  AW Trend Predictor MT5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.76 (54)
                  Indicators
                  The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator:  Trading wit
                  Trend Predictor EA
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.47 (15)
                  Experts
                  AW Trend Predictor EA - an Expert Advisor that trades using trend indicator signals AW Trend Predictor. Uses indicator strategies TakeProfit and StopLoss. Can use multi-timeframe filtering. Has a fixed StopLoss or StopLoss calculated by the indicator. Time-based work and averaging are functionally possible. Instruction and description ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   Benefits: Uses a fixed StopLoss or dynamic StopLoss calculated by the indicator based on the current volatility Has the functi
                  AW Grids Maker MT5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.33 (3)
                  Utilities
                  AW Grids Maker   is used to build grids from pending orders. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive panel interface. The program builds networks from STOP and LIMIT orders with the necessary step, uses the position volume multiplier. MT4 version ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE Advantages: Uses pending orders of all types. Simple and flexible configuration. A well-designed and multifunctional utility panel. A well-thought-out information module Features of work: Su
                  AW Classic MACD MT5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.7 (30)
                  Indicators
                  Modified oscillator MACD. A classic indicator that combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Has a multi-timeframe panel and 3 types of notifications Benefits: Works on all instruments and timeseries Trend indicator with   oscillator for inputs Multi-period panel on all timeframes Pluggable arrows when signals appear Three types of notifications: push, email, alert MT4 version ->  HERE  / Our news ->  HERE   How the indicator works: AW Classic MACD - Indicator of m
                  FREE
                  AW Workpad MT5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  Utilities
                  AW Workpad is a multifunctional trading control panel designed for manual and semi-automatic trading. It allows you to manage pending orders, market positions, provides a wide range of statistical data, as well as a multi-period analysis of a group of classic indicators. The utility is represented by five tabs:   Positions, Pending, Close, Indicators, Info. Each tab has its own group of functions for processing orders or information about the current market situation. MT4 version ->   HERE  / P
                  AW Turtles Indicator
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.62 (13)
                  Indicators
                  The indicator works according to the Turtle system and classically assumes a time interval of 20 and 55 candles. A trend is monitored over a given time interval. Entry is made at the moment of breakdown of the support or resistance level. The exit signal is a price breakout in the opposite direction of the trend of the same time interval. Advantages: Instruments: Currency pairs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies Timeframe: Classically D1, also suitable for working with any timefra
                  FREE
                  AW Breakout Catcher EA MT5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  Advisor trading on indicator signals AW Breakout Catcher,working on strategy breakoutof dynamic support and resistance levels. Orders have fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit. Optionally can use averaging. It has the ability to work on a selected period of time and three types of notifications.  Advantages: Works on all types of trading instruments and on any timeframe It has the function of working on time, limiting slippage and maximum spread Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Suitable for tra
                  AW Super Trend MT5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.83 (6)
                  Indicators
                  AW Super Trend -This is one of the most popular classic trend indicators. It has a simple setting, allows you to work not only with the trend, but also displays the stop loss level, which is calculated by this indicator. Benefits: Instruments:   Currency pairs , stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies. Timeframe: М15 and higher. Trading time: Around the clock. Shows the direction of the current trend. Calculates the stop loss. It can be used when working with trading. Three types of noti
                  FREE
                  AW Trend Predictor
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.62 (34)
                  Indicators
                  The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
                  RoundLock EA MT5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  Experts
                  Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
                  AW Trend Predictor EA MT5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  5 (2)
                  Experts
                  AW Trend Predictor EA - an Expert Advisor that trades using trend indicator signals AW Trend Predictor. Uses indicator strategies TakeProfit and StopLoss. Can use multi-timeframe filtering. Has a fixed StopLoss or StopLoss calculated by the indicator. Time-based work and averaging are functionally possible. Instruction and description ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   Benefits: Uses a fixed StopLoss or dynamic StopLoss calculated by the indicator based on the current volatility Has the functio
                  AW Smart Grids MT5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  The EA trades on price returns to the average after the completion of impulsive bounces from MA with a long period. Can use averaging if necessary. Has an advanced panel and all types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE Benefits: Advanced filtering of basket orders Fully automated trading system, with the ability to add manual orders Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Powerful trading potential and easy setup Built-in autolot Input settings: . Main settings S
                  AW Gold Trend Trading EA MT5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  5 (2)
                  Experts
                  Fully automated trending EA with active strategy and advanced averaging system. Orders are opened according to a trend filter using oscillators for greater signal security. Has a simple and clear setup. The EA is suitable for use on any instruments and timeframes Advantages: Automated system with the ability to add manual orders Adjustable Overlap Recovery Algorithm Ability to trade in one or both directions Uses averaging when moving in the opposite direction Pluggable automatic volume calculat
                  Shepherd Safety EA
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.92 (13)
                  Utilities
                  The work of the utility is directed at opening new market orders, maintaining them, transferring the unprofitable orders into profit using an internal loss handling algorithm, trend filtering and various types of trailing stop and take profit. Suitable for any instruments and timeframes. The algorithm works separately for buys and sells, which allows simultaneously working in both directions as well. For the event when the additional orders opened by the utility do not become profitable, a Stop
                  AW Three MA MT5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.5 (2)
                  Experts
                  An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate trad
                  AW Momentum EA MT5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  5 (1)
                  Experts
                  Fully automated trading system. Work in the direction of the current price movement. The breakdown of the Momentum indicator levels in the direction of the continuation of the price movement is used as signals. Uses averaging in its trading, as well as the function of closing the first and last orders of the basket. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Advanced filtering of basket order
                  AW Super Trend
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  3.67 (3)
                  Indicators
                  AW Super Trend -This is one of the most popular classic trend indicators. It has a simple setting, allows you to work not only with the trend, but also displays the stop loss level, which is calculated by this indicator. Benefits: Instruments:   Currency pairs , stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies. Timeframe: М15 and higher. Trading time: Around the clock. Shows the direction of the current trend. Calculates the stop loss. It can be used when working with trading. Three types of noti
                  FREE
                  AW RSI based EA
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  5 (4)
                  Experts
                  The EA trades on price returns from oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the RSI oscillator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configuration. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  /  MT5 version ->  HERE  /  Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Easy setup and intuitive panel i
                  AW Classic MACD
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4.8 (5)
                  Indicators
                  Modified oscillator MACD. A classic indicator that combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Has a multi-timeframe panel and 3 types of notifications Benefits: Works on all instruments and timeseries Trend indicator with   oscillator for inputs Multi-period panel on all timeframes Pluggable arrows when signals appear Three types of notifications: push, email, alert MT5 version ->  HERE  / Our news ->  HERE   How the indicator works: AW Classic MACD - Indicator of
                  FREE
                  AW Breakout Catcher MT5
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  5 (8)
                  Indicators
                  Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
                  AW Three MA EA
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  1.5 (2)
                  Experts
                  An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate tradi
                  AW Momentum EA
                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  4 (4)
                  Experts
                  Fully automated trading system. Work in the direction of the current price movement. The breakdown of the Momentum indicator levels in the direction of the continuation of the price movement is used as signals. Uses averaging in its trading, as well as the function of closing the first and last orders of the basket. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Advanced filtering of basket orde
                  Filter:
                  Nezo Eliot
                  708
                  Nezo Eliot 2025.12.15 02:15 
                   

                  After setting it up correctly for XAUUSD H1, the results are impressive. It runs steady and profitable. Thank you to the developer.

                  Piotr żuromski
                  18
                  Piotr żuromski 2025.06.03 21:35 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  [Deleted] 2025.05.11 03:34 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  [Deleted] 2025.04.17 01:51 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  [Deleted] 2025.04.02 03:29 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  [Deleted] 2025.03.22 05:52 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  Alfon45
                  209
                  Alfon45 2025.02.03 15:34 
                   

                  Non so' il perchè ,ma non riesco a testarlo in back......Sono un principiante se qualcuno mi sa' dire come fare o dove sbaglio gliene sono grato , comunque grazie per il lavoro perchè anche lanciandomi in live l'Expert per adesso è profittevole !! ( se si potrebbe avere un set EUR/USD...)

                  ZMJ614
                  71
                  ZMJ614 2024.06.24 13:16 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  AscendCapital
                  2364
                  AscendCapital 2024.02.17 17:59 
                   

                  User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                  121887704
                  587
                  121887704 2024.01.29 11:22 
                   

                  vi consiglio di provarlo... lavora bene

                  thomasterragin
                  38
                  thomasterragin 2024.01.06 13:33 
                   

                  Fantastic EA, finding the right settings can give great profits, updates will follow

                  Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
                  11894
                  Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos 2023.12.26 14:15 
                   

                  Excelente

                  Clippon
                  146
                  Clippon 2023.10.10 21:19 
                   

                  The EA does not report the same metrics as the indicator applied on the charts. As already told to Alexander, it would be very useful to also have in the indicator the value of the total pips of all the trades made in the observation period.

                  Sanjay B
                  88
                  Sanjay B 2023.01.18 13:12 
                   

                  Amazing ea but i fatched 1 issue Breck even how work properly? Not working properly I need breck even in buying prise below Help me

                  Junichi Sawada
                  714
                  Junichi Sawada 2022.10.23 15:01 
                   

                  Memory load multi Frequent occurrence of frieze

                  Alek Polunin
                  100
                  Alek Polunin 2022.10.10 17:31 
                   

                  Не могу понять как в советнике установить тейк профит. Подскажите.

                  I can't figure out how to set take profit in the Expert Advisor. Tell me.

                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  187839
                  Reply from developer Alexander Nechaev 2022.10.10 18:42
                  Hello. This EA uses trailing, it does not have TakeProfit. Best Regards
                  Ravi Sharma
                  559
                  Ravi Sharma 2022.09.04 13:22 
                   

                  Please share the settings and timeframe to be used for EURUSD

                  acuder73
                  56
                  acuder73 2022.08.18 17:37 
                   

                  Good afternoon! You wrote a review on the AW Super Trend EA that you found the settings! Do not share?

                  Elvis A Soares Lucas
                  879
                  Elvis A Soares Lucas 2022.07.18 01:31 
                   

                  Great EA, found the best settings and getting great profits!

                  AW Trading Software Limited
                  187839
                  Reply from developer Alexander Nechaev 2022.07.18 15:38
                  Thank you very much for your feedback.
                  Reply to review