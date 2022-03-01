AW Super Trend EA

A fully automated trading system that works on the signals of the classic "Super Trend" trend indicator. The Expert Advisor uses a classic trading strategy without the use of grids, martingale, scalping. The Expert Advisor has built-in automatic lot calculation, multi-timeframe trend filtering, stop loss.

If necessary, you can connect a martingale that

accompanies

orders using trailing and breakeven.

Signal monitoring -> HERE / Free AW Super Trend indicator -> HERE / MT5 version -> HERE

Advantages:



Automatic lot calculation,

Multi-timeframe trend filtering,

Pluggable martingale strategy,

Tracking an order using the Trailing and Breakeven functions,

Classic Stop Loss Strategy,

Customizable indicator parameters.

Note!The graphical elements of the indicator are not displayed in the Expert Advisor!

Input variables:



MAIN SETTINGS

- Volume to open the first order

- Use automatic lot calculation

-

Deposit amount per 0.01 lots when using autolot

SIGNALS _Period_ - Period based on previous candles, from low to high price level. On channel breakouts, we get signals about a trend reversal.

_Multiplier_ - Shift multiplier for ATR. That is the distance to set the stop loss.

MULTITIMEFRAME TREND FILTERING Use_Trend_Filtering - Use or not use trend filtering.

Timeframe_Trend_Filtering - Select a timeframe for signal filtering. The entry point is the timeframe of your current chart. For filtering, it is necessary to use a timeframe of a larger range. For example, if you work on the M15 timeframe, then you need to use the M30 timeframe or more for filtering. Allows you to filter market noise.

_Period_ - The period of the indicator, the more, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals.

_Multiplier_ -Shift multiplier for ATR. MARTINGALE SETTINGS Use_martingale_after_loss_closures - Use martingale or not use

_Multiplier_ - Multiplier for the next order after closing the previous one at a loss

Maximum_lot_size_of_order - Maximum volume for orders opened by the EA TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS Trailing_start_in_points - Value in points, after passing this volume of points, Trailing will be set for the order.

Trailing_step_in_points- Step in points, after which Trailing will follow the price. Trailing will follow the price an unlimited number of times. Each time Trailing will be pulled up after passing the specified step value. STOP LOSS SETTINGS Use_StopLoss_in_Points - Use the classic fixed StopLoss for each individual order.

StopLoss_in_points_volume - Used if you have selected the value "true" in the "Use StopLoss in points" variable. You must enter the StopLoss value in points.

Profit_in_points_size - Profit of the order in points, upon reaching which StopLoss will be set at breakeven

BreakEven_level_in_points - As soon as the price went above the opening price and went into profit by "StopLoss in points volume" points, the EA will set StopLoss at the opening price + the specified profit. A variable so that the price could not bring a loss and was closed as soon as Breakeven is reached when moving in the opposite profitable direction. PROTECTION SETTINGS Maximum_slippage_in_points - Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders

- Maximum allowable slippage in points for opening and closing orders ADVISOR SETTINGS Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of EA orders

Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comment for EA's orders

Allow_to_open_OP_BUY orders - Allow the EA to open orders of the OP_BUY type

Allow_to_open_OP_SELL orders - Allow the EA to open OP_SELL orders

Support:

We are happy to provide our developments for free, but due to our limited time, all free products are provided without any support. Thanks for understanding.



