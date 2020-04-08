AW Heiken Ashi MT5

AW Heiken Ashi — Smart indicator of trend and TP levels. Advanced indicator based on classic Heiken Ashi, adapted for traders, with greater flexibility and clarity. Unlike the standard indicator, AW Heiken Ashi helps analyze the trend, determine profit targets and filter false signals, providing more confident trading decisions.

Setup Guide and Instructions - Here / MT4 Version - Here

Advantages of AW Heiken Ashi:

Works on any assets and timeframes,

Highly adaptable to the trader's style,

Dynamic calculation of entry and exit levels,

User-friendly interface + minimum load on the terminal,

Suitable for use as a full-fledged trading strategy.

Possibilities:

1) Advanced trend visualization: Creates colored Heiken Ashi candles according to the current trend direction - a convenient and visual interpretation of the market situation.

2) Flexible TakeProfit levels (TP1 and TP2): Visual goals are recorded directly on the chart, with the ability to fine-tune the target for each goal.

3) Customizable filter by number of candles: Allows you to avoid false signals and market noise. The trader controls which candle the signal will be displayed on and how much of the trend should be confirmed.

4) Anti-aliasing selection (4 methods): Apply different smoothing types and periods to tailor the indicator to your strategy and the market.

5) Never repaints: Signals are formed at the close of the candle and remain stable, which is especially important for algorithmic and manual trading.

6) Multi-level notification system: Receive signals via Push Notification, Email or Alert, notifications when signals are received.

7) Graphics and performance optimization: The indicator can be displayed before or behind the candles, enable/disable text elements, and the panel, thereby saving resources if necessary.

8) Flexible customization of visual design: Colors, sizes, and display style of all elements can be adapted to your chart template.

9) Interactive multi-frame analysis dashboard: Displaying the current trend on other timeframes in a compact or full form is a powerful tool for analyzing the overall market picture.

Recommendations:



On M5–M15, entry by confirmed signal + trend filtering on H1 works great.

For an aggressive approach, you can reduce the number of filter plugs and use TP1 as the primary target.

For a conservative one, increase the timeframe and use TP2 or exit on a reversal signal.



