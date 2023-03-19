WH Price Wave Pattern MT5

4.15

Welcome to our Price Wave Pattern MT5 --(ABCD Pattern)--

The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis.
It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market.
With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades.

Send me a Message and Get A Free Gift : ABCD Symbol Scanner Dashboard!
EA Version:  Price Wave EA MT5
MT4 Version : Price Wave Pattern MT4 

Features : 

  • Automatic detection of ABCD patterns.
  • Bullish and bearish patterns. 
  • Works on any Symbol and any Timeframe.
  • Key levels and price targets.
  • Customizable settings and fib levels adjustment.
  • Alerts and Notifications.
  • More features will be added in the future. 
Reviews 18
kykla
17
kykla 2025.11.18 18:10 
 

Спасибо! Отличный индикатор, я в восторге!!!

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 00:08 
 

great work

sadiyo sadiyo
18
sadiyo sadiyo 2024.12.15 01:54 
 

Ok

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Candles Fusion is a powerful   MT4   indicator that enhances your trading analysis by displaying higher timeframe candles on the current timeframe. This unique feature provides traders with a comprehensive view of price action across different timeframes, enabling them to make more informed trading decisions. Features: Multi-Timeframe Overlay. Customizable Timeframe Selection. Clear Visualization and color candle selection .  Real-Time Updates.  User-Friendly Interface.  Candles Fusion is a mu
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Introducing the Price Wave EA MT4 Expert Advisor – an innovative tool designed to harness the power of the ABCD pattern in the forex market,d eveloped for MetaTrader 4 This EA takes advantage of my FREE   Price Wave Pattern MT4   indicator to identify lucrative trading opportunities with precision and efficiency. The ABCD pattern is a well-known and reliable chart pattern utilized by professional traders to identify potential trend reversals or continuations. By analyzing the price movements
WH Turning Zone MT4
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Introduction: The "Turning Zone" is a sophisticated and innovative MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with a powerful tool for detecting potential trend reversals within financial markets. By utilizing the timeless concept of pitchfork analysis, the Turning Zone indicator identifies key reversal zones where market sentiment is likely to shift, offering traders valuable insights to make informed decisions. MT5 Version :  WH Turning Zone MT5   Related Product :  WH Trend Continuation MT4
Filter:
MPARTHE
111
MPARTHE 2026.05.13 16:36 
 

That's a good indicator. Thank you very much.

Yahel Docastro
38
Yahel Docastro 2026.02.24 21:51 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

kykla
17
kykla 2025.11.18 18:10 
 

Спасибо! Отличный индикатор, я в восторге!!!

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 13:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4090
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.12 00:08 
 

great work

sadiyo sadiyo
18
sadiyo sadiyo 2024.12.15 01:54 
 

Ok

xlxAxlx
1503
xlxAxlx 2024.08.22 07:26 
 

Thank you...

Seth Tetteh
2730
Seth Tetteh 2024.04.25 20:10 
 

cool

Dwayne Lyons
85
Dwayne Lyons 2024.03.02 04:42 
 

Another one of your great products for free. I feel bad for using n not paying lol keep up the good work

mohamad.H Valipour
295
mohamad.H Valipour 2023.12.15 13:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Dmitrii Skandalov
479
Dmitrii Skandalov 2023.12.07 14:25 
 

With logical use, this is the best thing I have met for Mql, I use it manually, of course, It made it possible to understand the market more, trade more efficiently, especially wait for signals, feel the on/off of algorithms, in general, thank you very much

Wissam Hussein
115014
Reply from developer Wissam Hussein 2023.12.07 14:28
Thank you so much , for your review
Aziz Ahmad
174
Aziz Ahmad 2023.11.02 13:58 
 

Hi Wissan, the indicator is spectacular, but I think the alert could be different, it signals to operate on the reversal of point D, and that doesn't always happen, I checked it in 4 situations and only one worked, so I understand that it should alert when the point appears C, which always goes to D, coming from A, in ALL observations I found this.

Wissam Hussein
115014
Reply from developer Wissam Hussein 2023.11.02 15:34
Thanks for your review,, the alert works only when the price reached the d point because this the abcd pattern completion
Majed Tarifi
69
Majed Tarifi 2023.09.08 19:46 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Agbakeleke Idowu
734
Agbakeleke Idowu 2023.07.16 23:40 
 

The Indicator is great but one thing I notice is that that the stoploss is too tight making it to hit 🛑 stop loss most of the time

RafiAlame
24
RafiAlame 2023.07.16 22:20 
 

not that much effective !

[Deleted] 2023.07.03 03:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Wissam Hussein
115014
Reply from developer Wissam Hussein 2023.07.03 09:25
Thanks for your feedback
tomcj1952
29
tomcj1952 2023.05.29 04:30 
 

Indicator is working great. Indicator is now showing 9 wins and 1 loss in my testing in live market. Product producer is very responsive to requests. I asked if he could add alerts last week and the next day a revised product was posted with the alert function added. I am manually trading this product and use it in conjunction with the MT5 ZigzagColor Indicator on 1 hour chart.

jose3905
84
jose3905 2023.05.26 01:04 
 

I really liked your indicator, it is helping a lot. I always trade with EA Universal, it accepts all types of indicators, but to work correctly, the indicator needs a number of Sell and Buy Buffer. It would be possible for you to insert these numbers into the code, when you open the candle within the red area you would use the sell buffer and when you open it in the blue you would use the buy buffer.

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