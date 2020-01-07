AW Breakout Catcher MT5
- Indicators
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AW Trading Software Limited______________ AW Trading Software ______________
📢 mql5com channel 👉 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/awtradingsoftware
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 29 April 2026
- Activations: 15
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications.
Benefits:
- Do not redraw your results
- Signal strictly at the close of the candle
- False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm
- It goes well with any trending strategy.
- Works on all tools and timeseries
How to trade with the indicator
Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps:
Step 1 - Opening a position
A buy signal was received with a success rating of more than 70%
Step 2 - Determining StopLoss
Select trunk by opposite signal
Step 3 - Defining TakeProfit Strategy
Strategy 1: Close the entire position when reaching TP1
Strategy 2: Close 50% of the position upon reaching TP1 and the remaining 50% upon reaching TP2
Strategy 3: Close the entire position on the opposite signal
Statistics module
For better pair selection, use the built-in statistics calculations.
- Calculate trades - The total number of signals for which statistics are given
- Success rating - Percentage of signals reaching TP1, or when reversing those that were in positive profit
- TakeProfit1 Hit - Percentage of signals reaching TP1
- TakeProfit2 Hit - Percentage of signals reaching TP2
- ExitProfit - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but were in a positive profit with a new signal
- ExitLoss - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but were in negative profit when a new signal
Input Settings:
Range_filtering - Ratio for filtering market ranges
1.0 - For day trading & swing trading
1.5-2.0 - For scalping
_Amplitude_ - The number of bars used to calculate the algorithm
4-9 - For scalping
10-15 - For day trading & swing trading
Multiplier_of_target - Coefficient for TakeProfit 1 and TakeProfit 2
Maximum_bars - The number of candles for calculating statistics
A really good and practical product! With the right settings, it delivers excellent results.