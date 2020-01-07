AW Breakout Catcher MT5

Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications.

Benefits:

Do not redraw your results

Signal strictly at the close of the candle

False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm

It goes well with any trending strategy.

Works on all tools and timeseries

Manual and instruction -> HERE / Problem solving -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE

How to trade with the indicator

Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps:

Step 1 - Opening a position

A buy signal was received with a success rating of more than 70%

Step 2 - Determining StopLoss

Select trunk by opposite signal

Step 3 - Defining TakeProfit Strategy

Strategy 1: Close the entire position when reaching TP1

Strategy 2: Close 50% of the position upon reaching TP1 and the remaining 50% upon reaching TP2

Strategy 3: Close the entire position on the opposite signal

Statistics module

For better pair selection, use the built-in statistics calculations.

Calculate trades - The total number of signals for which statistics are given

Success rating - Percentage of signals reaching TP1, or when reversing those that were in positive profit

TakeProfit1 Hit - Percentage of signals reaching TP1

TakeProfit2 Hit - Percentage of signals reaching TP2

ExitProfit - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but were in a positive profit with a new signal

ExitLoss - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but were in negative profit when a new signal

Input Settings:

Range_filtering - Ratio for filtering market ranges

1.0 - For day trading & swing trading

1.5-2.0 - For scalping

_Amplitude_ - The number of bars used to calculate the algorithm

4-9 - For scalping

10-15 - For day trading & swing trading

Multiplier_of_target - Coefficient for TakeProfit 1 and TakeProfit 2

Maximum_bars - The number of candles for calculating statistics



