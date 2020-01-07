AW Breakout Catcher MT5

5

Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications.

Benefits: 

  • Do not redraw your results
  • Signal strictly at the close of the candle
  • False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm
  • It goes well with any trending strategy.
  • Works on all tools and timeseries

Manual and instruction -> HERE / Problem solving -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE

How to trade with the indicator 

Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps:

Step 1 - Opening a position

A buy signal was received with a success rating of more than 70%

Step 2 - Determining StopLoss

Select trunk by opposite signal

Step 3 - Defining TakeProfit Strategy

Strategy 1: Close the entire position when reaching TP1

Strategy 2: Close 50% of the position upon reaching TP1 and the remaining 50% upon reaching TP2

Strategy 3: Close the entire position on the opposite signal

Statistics module 

For better pair selection, use the built-in statistics calculations.

  • Calculate trades - The total number of signals for which statistics are given
  • Success rating - Percentage of signals reaching TP1, or when reversing those that were in positive profit
  • TakeProfit1 Hit - Percentage of signals reaching TP1
  • TakeProfit2 Hit - Percentage of signals reaching TP2
  • ExitProfit - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but were in a positive profit with a new signal
  • ExitLoss - percentage of signals that did not reach TP1, but were in negative profit when a new signal

Input Settings: 

Range_filtering - Ratio for filtering market ranges

1.0 - For day trading & swing trading

1.5-2.0 - For scalping

_Amplitude_ - The number of bars used to calculate the algorithm

4-9 - For scalping

10-15 - For day trading & swing trading

Multiplier_of_target - Coefficient for TakeProfit 1 and TakeProfit 2

Maximum_bars - The number of candles for calculating statistics


Reviews 11
Satbieter
346
Satbieter 2026.04.12 05:40 
 

A really good and practical product! With the right settings, it delivers excellent results.

Muroh
96
Muroh 2024.03.20 04:46 
 

Great BreakOut Indicator...Works nice!

Muhanad1234 hamoud
271
Muhanad1234 hamoud 2024.01.07 09:04 
 

The best breakout i have used

Recommended products
Buy Selll Indicator
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
This indicator serves as a crucial leading tool for identifying pivotal points in market reversals. It provides traders with valuable insights regardless of the timeframe they are analyzing, whether it be minutes, hours, or days. Additionally, it is compatible with all trading pairs, making it highly versatile for various market scenarios. Incorporating this indicator into your trading strategy can significantly enhance your decision-making process and improve your overall trading performance. B
Recovery Boost Pro
Antonis Michos
5 (7)
Experts
Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA gives you complete power over every aspect of yo
Infinite Calm Waters
Ridzq Adnan Cikal
5 (1)
Experts
Infinite Calm Waters EA Infinite Calm Waters EA Infinite Calm Waters represents an advanced trading robot crafted for traders who demand accuracy, dependability, and high performance in the ever-changing Forex market. Built upon a robust multi-currency system, this expert advisor (EA) integrates top-tier range trading methods into your trading arsenal. Simply apply it to the XAGUSD M30 chart, and Infinite Calm Waters EA will automatically monitor and execute trades on multiple Forex pairs, helpi
Triple Moving Average EA Strategy
Daniel-gheorghe Muresan
Experts
No Martingale. No Grid. Built by a trader with 8 years of experience, not just a programmer. I recommend to trade multiple markets(preferably over 20) on daily timeframe. Overview The Triple Moving Average EA is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. It uses three moving averages (default periods: 20, 50, 200) to identify trend direction, alignment, and entry triggers. Trades are opened only when strict conditions are met on closed candles, ensuring no repainting or hindsi
Patient Monarch
Jasper Lagasca
Experts
PATIENT MONARCH EA v2.10 — Smart Grid Trading with Multi-Layer Protection by Jasper Clark Lagasca OVERVIEW Patient Monarch is a fully automated grid Expert Advisor that uses a proprietary mean-reversion entry system combined with 10 built-in drawdown protection layers. Unlike aggressive grid EAs that blow accounts, Patient Monarch is designed with patience at its core — it waits for high-pr
Xerxes Quantum Vanguard
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
Xerxes Quantum Vanguard The Omni-Asset Hybrid Daily Action System (Trend + Mean Reversion | Multi-Asset ATR Logic | Quantum Dashboard)  Conquer Every Market Condition Xerxes Quantum Vanguard is not a single-strategy robot. It is a dual-core Hybrid Trading System- engineered for the active trader who demands daily market action. By seamlessly combining Trend Breakout- and Mean Reversion- algorithms, Xerxes adapts to whatever the market throws at it. Built from the ground up to support multiple
GoldGrid MT5
Musera Isaac
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery GoldGrid EA — Smart Gold Trading Built for Structure, Discipline, and Precision GoldGrid EA is a fully automated MT5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. It is built for traders who want a structured gold trading system that can analyze market movement, identify high-probability conditions, and manage trades automatically with consistency and discipline. GoldGrid is not just another ordinary grid robot. It is a smart gold trading e
Aurum Gold Cent
Marco Aviles
Experts
# GOLDEN CAT EA ## Short Description Advanced XAUUSD basket recovery Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 with adaptive grid management, dynamic protection systems and controlled recovery logic. -------------------------------------------------- # Full Description ## Overview Golden Cat EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 specifically designed for XAUUSD trading. The system combines adaptive basket management, dynamic recovery logic and volatility filtering to manage market fluc
Account Turbo Flip Pro
Adrian Titilincu
Experts
Feel free to contact me for XAUUSD setfiles. Watch more videos to reveal ATF PRO during backtesting: - [ XAUUSD ] ->  Account Turbo Flip Pro EA - XAUUSD - [ GBPUSD ] ->   Account Turbo Flip Pro EA - GBPUSD Account Turbo Flip Pro: Configuration Guide To ensure optimal performance, please refer to this guide when configuring your EA settings. 1. Visual Settings Show Panel: Toggles the visibility of the on-chart graphical user interface dashboard. Top Labels Font Color: Determines the color matri
Radiant MT5
Sigit Hariyono
Experts
Radiant EA is a fully automated trading advisor that utilizes complex algorithms and a variety of strategies, primarily based on various indicators for entry and a Multi-Layer Perceptron (MLP) as a trend filter. It works by first identifying prevailing trends using the MLP, then using various strategies based on these indicators to execute trades. Why using multi-strategy? A multi-strategy enhances capital protection and smooths equity curve by deploying diverse trading systems such as trend-f
Master Blue Gold
Metab Alghnam
Experts
Master Blue Gold EA Overview Master Blue Gold EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe . The EA uses an advanced Stop-Reverse trading mechanism that continuously follows market movement with a dynamic opposite pending stop order. It is designed for traders who prefer a simple and disciplined trading system without martingale or grid strategies. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Optimized for M1 timeframe • Fixed lot size • Dynamic Stop-Re
TOOP1 Swing MT5
Van Cuong Nguyen
5 (1)
Experts
TOOP1 Swing is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Built upon a short-term swing trend-following strategy, this Expert Advisor operates with a strict risk management philosophy: a complete rejection of Martingale and Grid strategies. Every single market execution consists of only one trade with explicit, predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels set immediately at order initiation. Live signal  (Use fixed SL,TP) . Do
DeepNero Xtreme Ultimate MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
================================================== DeepNero Xtreme Ultimate MT5 (Market Edition) ================================================== DeepNero Xtreme Ultimate MT5 stands as the absolute flagship of the DeepNero systematic ecosystem. This elite iteration harnesses the maximum capacity of our ONNX neural evaluations combined with a comprehensive 20-tier market assessment architecture. Designed for zero-compromise precision, the Ultimate version scans deeply for intricate market dis
Stochastic Trader Fully Customizable
Salman Soltaniyan
Experts
1. Method Overview Random Trader EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that initiates trades with a randomly chosen buy or sell direction. Despite the random entry, the EA incorporates robust risk management, dynamic position sizing, and sophisticated exit strategies. This unique approach serves as a valuable tool for research, portfolio diversification, and as a foundational template for developing and evaluating risk management techniques within algorithmic trading. 2. Key Featur
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
NaoT CuD VOL and Mono Hedg
Duc Toan Vo
Experts
This is an EA bot that uses an automated trading strategy based on Volume Tick trading, comparing volume spikes to determine if the market is entering a strong trend. Why doesn't the bot use DCA (Double-Age Contraction) for entry? Because that would lead to account liquidation if the market moves sharply in one direction or encounters a strong trend. Therefore, this bot selects entry signals based on comparing volume spikes. Additionally, I've enabled a reverse entry function when the previous
Gold Titan X
Han Qin Lin
Experts
Gold Titan X  Gold Titan X is an automated Gold trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It focuses on XAUUSD market opportunities, price movement structure, volatility rhythm, and controlled risk management. Its goal is not to open trades constantly or chase short-term excitement. The purpose of Gold Titan X is to identify clearer and higher-quality opportunities in the Gold market, then manage entry, risk control, and exit through automated trading logic. Why choose Gold Titan X
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Experts
BoBot Scalper — The New Era of Trend Scalping is Here. If you trade XAUUSD, indices, or fast-moving pairs… this EA is built for you. BoBot Scalper uses a refined MACD/LWMA engine to detect true trend continuation entries before the crowd. It reacts fast, manages risk cleanly, and locks profit using a step-based currency trailing system —one of the smartest trailing styles you’ll find in a scalping EA. It does NOT use martingale. It does NOT use grid. It does NOT spam trades. Instead, it builds p
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (57)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
BandSnap
Augusto Jr Caraig
Experts
BandSnap Grid EA is a professional mean-reversion Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that identifies high-probability price snap-back opportunities using Bollinger Bands, then protects your capital with a smart grid recovery system. The strategy is simple and proven: when price spikes outside the Bollinger Bands and immediately closes back inside, it signals an exhausted move that is likely to reverse. BandSnap enters at this exact moment — the snap-back — and targets a clean 50-pip recovery.
Mete Gold M5 Sniper
Mete Tirpan
Experts
Mete Gold M5 Sniper is an automated trading robot designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor uses a combination of liquidity-based entries, momentum confirmation, and strong candle filtering to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Features: - Liquidity sweep detection - Momentum-based entry filter - Strong candle body confirmation - Built-in break-even and trailing stop system - Adjustable inputs for different risk profiles Recommended usage:
FlashTrader Pro
Roman Lomaev
Experts
FlashTrader Pro - Forex Scalping Expert Advisor   General Description FlashTrader Pro   is an automated trading Expert Advisor specifically designed for   scalping   and   short-term trading   in the Forex market. This EA reacts to sharp price movements by opening positions when predetermined time and volatility conditions are met. The system utilizes a   small order grid , implements   trailing stop functionality   to secure profits, and incorporates   spread monitoring   to minimize tradin
LS Yield Histogram Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Indicators
Caicai L&S Yield Histogram Important Notice: This indicator is an integral tool of the automated EA Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading . This indicator visually displays the percentage deviation (Yield %) of a pair's current spread relative to its own historical mean. It is an excellent tool for quickly visualizing the gross financial potential of a market distortion in Long & Short operations. Main Features: Percentage Visualization: Understand the size of the distortion in palpable percentage
IndiceXperience
Mateus Silva Marques Dos Santos
Indicators
Indicador para mercado de Índice Futuro Brasileiro (WIN) __________________________________________________________________________________________________ O indicador trabalha com rompimento de canal indicando o sentido do movimento e os 3 possíveis TP e o SL baseado no ATR. Indicação de utilização em TimeFrame de 5M, mas pode ser utilizado em qualquer tempo gráfico de sua preferencia. __________________________________________________________________________________________________
Smart Pivot Points
Alexandr Saprykin
Indicators
Smart Pivot Points for MetaTrader 5 — Clear Levels for Smart Trading Smart Pivot Points is a professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically calculates and displays a full set of key trading levels on the chart. It transforms the chaos of price action into a clear structured map, highlighting support, resistance, price balance, and potential target zones. Designed for traders who value clarity, the tool works in any market: Forex, cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum), stock indices,
Gold speedster
Simon Aderinola Akinteye
Experts
Gold Speedster EA — Precision. Speed. Profitability. THE EA MYFXBOOK LINK NOW WORKING Up almost 3% in just few days. MyFxbook link :                https://www.myfxbook . com/members/CannyFX/gold-speedster/12075079 Kindly remember to clear the space just before com/ above when pasting the link in your browser. Unleash the power of intelligent automated trading with Gold Speedster , a next-generation Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . Built for traders who demand performa
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (242)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
PowerBreaker
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
PowerBreaker is a next‑generation breakout intelligence indicator designed for traders who demand absolute accuracy and zero repaint . It doesn’t guess — it knows . Using advanced classification logic and quant algorithms, PowerBreaker detects whether a breakout is true or false with unmatched precision. TRUE Breakout — Green Arrow (Real Data) In the gold chart, the indicator printed a green arrow , and the stats confirmed: P(real) = 0.824 → extremely high probability of a real breakout Comm
Dynamic Momentum Surge
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works. • If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help. • After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a   FREE EA   as a gift. Dynamic Momentum Surge: Precision Reversal Signals Unlock the power of pure price action and capture key market turning points with the Dynamic Momentum Surge indicator for MetaTrader 5. Are you tired of lagging indicators that
Gold Martingale Robot
Borriphat Maitree
Experts
To those who have already purchased, the team would like to express our sincere gratitude. Your support motivates the team and encourages us to continue developing and improving the quality of our products. Transform Your Gold Trading! Unleash Exponential & Sustainable Growth with the "Gold Martingale Robot EA" (MT5) Are you tired of constantly watching charts? Stressed out every time high-impact economic news is released? Or perhaps you've made profits only to watch them vanish due to ho
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.8 (158)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:  [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:  [Auto Trader]
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (6)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FiboSniper Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
FiboSniper Pro – Professional Multi-Filter Fibonacci Grid Trading System FiboSniper Pro is an advanced technical trading indicator system that combines Fibonacci Envelopes with multi-layer filters including ADX, EMA, RSI, ATR, and Time Filters to help identify   filtered entry opportunities , along with automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on ATR volatility. It is specifically designed for traders who focus on M5 scalping strategies. After purchase, please contact me to receive instr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
More from author
AW Recovery EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.27 (41)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
AW Scalping Dynamics MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Experts
Fully automatic advanced trading robot that works based on trend reversals. If necessary, it is possible to use a grid strategy. Built-in 3 types of notifications and position locking when the maximum cart load is reached. The default settings are recommended for EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. Features and Benefits: Ability to work in two directions at the same time Built-in ability to work on time in several stages Uses a virtual StopLoss not visible to the broker Algorithm of work based on the a
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction -> Here / MT5 version -> Here How to trade with the indicator:  Trading with T
AW Double Grids MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (10)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT5  - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE Live signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/233087 How the adviso
AW Trend Predictor EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (2)
Experts
AW Trend Predictor EA - an Expert Advisor that trades using trend indicator signals AW Trend Predictor. Uses indicator strategies TakeProfit and StopLoss. Can use multi-timeframe filtering. Has a fixed StopLoss or StopLoss calculated by the indicator. Time-based work and averaging are functionally possible. Instruction and description ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   Benefits: Uses a fixed StopLoss or dynamic StopLoss calculated by the indicator based on the current volatility Has the functio
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
AW Shepherd Safety MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
The work of the utility is directed at opening new market orders, maintaining them, transferring the unprofitable orders into profit using an internal loss handling algorithm, trend filtering and various types of trailing stop and take profit. Suitable for any instruments and timeframes. The algorithm works separately for buys and sells, which allows simultaneously working in both directions as well. For the event when the additional orders opened by the utility do not become profitable, a StopO
AW Classic MACD EA mt5
AW Trading Software Limited
3.33 (3)
Experts
Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals   MACD , which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Fully automated trading system Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Th
AW RSI based EA
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (4)
Experts
The EA trades on price returns from oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the RSI oscillator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configuration. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  /  MT5 version ->  HERE  /  Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Easy setup and intuitive panel i
AW Breakout Catcher EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Experts
Advisor trading on indicator signals AW Breakout Catcher,working on strategy breakoutof dynamic support and resistance levels. Orders have fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit. Optionally can use averaging. It has the ability to work on a selected period of time and three types of notifications.  Advantages: Works on all types of trading instruments and on any timeframe It has the function of working on time, limiting slippage and maximum spread Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Suitable for tra
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals   MACD , which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Fully automated trading system Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
AW Grids Maker MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Utilities
AW Grids Maker   is used to build grids from pending orders. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive panel interface. The program builds networks from STOP and LIMIT orders with the necessary step, uses the position volume multiplier. MT4 version ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE Advantages: Uses pending orders of all types. Simple and flexible configuration. A well-designed and multifunctional utility panel. A well-thought-out information module Features of work: Su
AW Turtles Indicator MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.52 (29)
Indicators
The indicator works according to the Turtle system and classically assumes a time interval of 20 and 55 candles. A trend is monitored over a given time interval. Entry is made at the moment of breakdown of the support or resistance level. The exit signal is a price breakout in the opposite direction of the trend of the same time interval. Advantages: Instruments: Currency pairs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies Timeframe: Classically D1, also suitable for working with any timefram
FREE
AW Trend Predictor MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.76 (55)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator:  Trading wit
AW Three MA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (2)
Experts
An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate trad
AW Classic MACD MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.7 (33)
Indicators
Modified oscillator MACD. A classic indicator that combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Has a multi-timeframe panel and 3 types of notifications Benefits: Works on all instruments and timeseries Trend indicator with   oscillator for inputs Multi-period panel on all timeframes Pluggable arrows when signals appear Three types of notifications: push, email, alert MT4 version ->  HERE  / Our news ->  HERE   How the indicator works: AW Classic MACD - Indicator of m
FREE
Trend Predictor EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.47 (15)
Experts
AW Trend Predictor EA - an Expert Advisor that trades using trend indicator signals AW Trend Predictor. Uses indicator strategies TakeProfit and StopLoss. Can use multi-timeframe filtering. Has a fixed StopLoss or StopLoss calculated by the indicator. Time-based work and averaging are functionally possible. Instruction and description ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   Benefits: Uses a fixed StopLoss or dynamic StopLoss calculated by the indicator based on the current volatility Has the functi
AW Super Trend MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.83 (6)
Indicators
AW Super Trend -This is one of the most popular classic trend indicators. It has a simple setting, allows you to work not only with the trend, but also displays the stop loss level, which is calculated by this indicator. Benefits: Instruments:   Currency pairs , stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies. Timeframe: М15 and higher. Trading time: Around the clock. Shows the direction of the current trend. Calculates the stop loss. It can be used when working with trading. Three types of noti
FREE
AW Semi Sweet EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades where the signal for opening a new order or restoring order is an indicator strategy, which is defined by the user in the input settings. You can choose indicators, their timeframes and the number of signals sufficient to open an order. A total of 29 trading indicators are available, on the basis of which the user can form his own trading idea without using programming. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT4 version -> HERE Expert Advisor modes: Hedging Auto mode, Netting Aut
AW Turtles Indicator
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (13)
Indicators
The indicator works according to the Turtle system and classically assumes a time interval of 20 and 55 candles. A trend is monitored over a given time interval. Entry is made at the moment of breakdown of the support or resistance level. The exit signal is a price breakout in the opposite direction of the trend of the same time interval. Advantages: Instruments: Currency pairs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies Timeframe: Classically D1, also suitable for working with any timefra
FREE
AW Smart Grids MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (2)
Experts
An automated trading advisor for implementing reversal strategies after market impulse movements. AW Smart Grids is designed to automate trading in situations where the price deviates significantly from the average value and forms a return movement after the impulse ends. The advisor does not follow the market's momentum and does not attempt to enter the market during periods of high activity. Trading decisions are made after assessing the weakening of momentum and the formation of conditions fo
AW Three MA EA
AW Trading Software Limited
1.5 (2)
Experts
An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate tradi
AW Envelopes EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Fully automated trading robot.   The advisor works by strategy   t he   breakout of dynamic support and resistance levels , the well-known Envelopes indicator is used to determine the signals .   In addition, the EA implements the possibility of averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation, three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  /  MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Can be used on an
AW RSI based EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4 (1)
Experts
The EA trades on price returns from oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the RSI oscillator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configuration. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE  /  Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Easy setup and intuitive panel i
AW Classic MACD
AW Trading Software Limited
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Modified oscillator MACD. A classic indicator that combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Has a multi-timeframe panel and 3 types of notifications Benefits: Works on all instruments and timeseries Trend indicator with   oscillator for inputs Multi-period panel on all timeframes Pluggable arrows when signals appear Three types of notifications: push, email, alert MT5 version ->  HERE  / Our news ->  HERE   How the indicator works: AW Classic MACD - Indicator of
FREE
AW Super Trend
AW Trading Software Limited
3.67 (3)
Indicators
AW Super Trend -This is one of the most popular classic trend indicators. It has a simple setting, allows you to work not only with the trend, but also displays the stop loss level, which is calculated by this indicator. Benefits: Instruments:   Currency pairs , stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies. Timeframe: М15 and higher. Trading time: Around the clock. Shows the direction of the current trend. Calculates the stop loss. It can be used when working with trading. Three types of noti
FREE
AW Grids Maker
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Utilities
AW Grids Maker is used to build grids from pending orders. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive panel interface. The program builds networks from STOP and LIMIT orders with the necessary step, uses the position volume multiplier. MT5 version ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE Advantages: Uses pending orders of all types. Simple and flexible configuration. A well-designed and multifunctional utility panel. A well-thought-out information module Features of work: Suit
Shepherd Safety EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.92 (13)
Utilities
The work of the utility is directed at opening new market orders, maintaining them, transferring the unprofitable orders into profit using an internal loss handling algorithm, trend filtering and various types of trailing stop and take profit. Suitable for any instruments and timeframes. The algorithm works separately for buys and sells, which allows simultaneously working in both directions as well. For the event when the additional orders opened by the utility do not become profitable, a Stop
AW Breakout Catcher
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (14)
Indicators
Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
Filter:
Satbieter
346
Satbieter 2026.04.12 05:40 
 

A really good and practical product! With the right settings, it delivers excellent results.

Gary
638
Gary 2025.05.29 14:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Muroh
96
Muroh 2024.03.20 04:46 
 

Great BreakOut Indicator...Works nice!

Muhanad1234 hamoud
271
Muhanad1234 hamoud 2024.01.07 09:04 
 

The best breakout i have used

bph
282
bph 2023.03.20 10:43 
 

отличный и полезный продукт

kenan.omran
310
kenan.omran 2022.01.30 13:04 
 

very helpful indicator Can you also send me the dashboard please? Many thanks

Spyhawker
34
Spyhawker 2021.07.12 11:46 
 

For the moment I just testing.

Dukatensammler
20
Dukatensammler 2021.05.02 12:12 
 

I like it. Looks nice too

vitalih
153
vitalih 2021.03.24 10:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

IXOI
42
IXOI 2020.12.09 11:45 
 

Очень качественный продукт! Рекомендую !

holmes2020
217
holmes2020 2020.09.30 20:32 
 

Works just like its describe. making some good results mixing this with trend. 5 stars

Reply to review