AW Metatrader to Telegram MT5

5

An automated system for sending notifications so that none of your subscribers miss your trading events from your trading terminal. A utility that sends notifications to the Telegram messenger about any trading operations on your account.

Step-by-step instructions for connecting the utility to a channel in Telegram -> HERE / MT4 -> HERE 

Advantages:

  • Easy setup and detailed instructions,
  • Possibility to send adjustable screenshots,
  • Customizable notification text using emoji,
  • Adjustment of notifications about opening, closing full or partial, as well as modification of orders,
  • When sending notifications by default, the text file is downloaded automatically,
  • Adjustment of notifications about placing or deleting pending orders,
  • Convenient filtering by symbols and magic numbers.

Input variables:

TELEGRAM BOT AND CHAT SETTINGS

Telegram bot token - Enter the token number received after registering the bot in"BotFather"

Telegram Chat ID - Enter the identification number received from"userinfobot"

    SETTING TRIGGERS SETTINGS

    Filter of Symbols (sep by comma",") - Enter all characters separated by commas from which you want to receive notifications, or leave "ALL" if you want to receive notifications from all symbols.

    Filter of magic Numbers (sep by comma",") - Enter all magic numbers separated by commas from which you want to receive notifications. Or "ALL" to receive notifications from all badge numbers.

    Message at open order by market - Receive or not receive notifications when a market order is opened.

    Message at close order by market - Receive no notification when a market order is closed.

    Message at modify order by market - Receive or not receive notifications when an order is modified.

    Message at instant/delete pending order - Receive or not receive notifications when placing and deleting a pending order.

      MESSAGES SETTINGS

      Message format about orders - Select the type of notifications you receive, by default, or set your own custom type of notifications.

      File name - If you have chosen a custom notification type, then upload a file with your notification option.

        DEFAUT MESSAGE FORMAT SETTINGS

        Signal name - Enter a name for notifications

        Show volume order - Display or not display the volume of orders

        Show money/points at close order - Choose whether to show the volume of closed orders in money or points or not

        Show time open/close order - Display or not display the opening and closing times of orders

        Show ticket order - Show or not order ticket

        Show comment order - Display or not display order comment

          SCREENSHOT SETTINGS

          Send screenshot - Adjustment of sending screenshots

          Width - Enter the length of the screenshot

          Height - Enter the height of the screenshot

          TimeFrame - Adjust the timeframe for displaying screenshots

          Note under the picture - Enter information for a note under the screenshot

          File name - Enter a name for sent screenshots


          Reviews 1
          bombberman
          34
          bombberman 2022.10.18 08:35 
           

          Very good and easy top use, I would like author to add outstanding position report and send at X time

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          bombberman
          34
          bombberman 2022.10.18 08:35 
           

          Very good and easy top use, I would like author to add outstanding position report and send at X time

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