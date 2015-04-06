AW Fractals EA

AW Fractals EA works on the basis of signals from the AW Flexible Fractals indicator. Fractals are used as support and resistance levels and the advisor works on the breakdown of levels. When entering the market, the Advisor automatically opens market and pending orders, and when exiting positions, it uses an intelligent trailing system and averaging with pending orders. The Advisor has a built-in function for automatic risk management calculation, flexible settings and many working scenarios.

Problem solving -> HERE / Version МТ5 -> HERE

Advantages:

  • Flexible automated trading system,
  • Built-in adjustable trailing system
  • Customizable indicator inside the advisor,
  • Intuitively easy setup of input variables,
  • Built-in system for averaging pending orders,
  • Connectable system for automatic calculation of risk management.

Note! The indicator marks are not displayed in the advisor.

Strategy description:

Fractals are a combination of candles that form a geometric figure in the shape of a wedge with a peak in the centre. That is, when the average price is a peak and the subsequent and previous candlesticks before the peak are below or above the peak candle. These marks are used as support and resistance levels. If the price breaks through the support level, the advisor will open a short position (sell). If the price breaks through the resistance level, the advisor will open a long position (buy). 

The support level is when the fractal is underneath, i.e. when the central candlestick is lower than the neighbouring candlesticks, and the resistance level is when the central candlestick is higher than the neighbouring candlesticks. The advisor works on the basis of the signals of the AW Flexible Fractals indicator, but in order for the advisor to work, the indicator must be configured in the input settings of the EA. The indicator can be configured to make the fractals more or less sensitive to price changes. You can also adjust the size of the fractals; they can be three, five, seven candles, etc., which affects the sensitivity and entry points of the EA.

Entering and exiting a position:

As soon as the price breaches the level, the advisor will immediately take several actions: open a market order according to the signal and also place a limit order in the same direction.

Once the indicator has identified the upper fractal (with the red marker) and the price then breaks the level from bottom to top, the advisor opens a market buy order and places a limit buy order lower than the market one. If the price then goes down, the pending order becomes a market order and the advisor then places a new pending order at a given level. When the price crosses a distance equal to the trailing start, a stop loss is set. As soon as a market order is closed by the stop loss, all pending orders of the same type are cancelled and the entire basket of orders is closed.

After the indicator detects the lower fractal (with a blue mark) and the price breaks the level from top to bottom, the advisor will open a market sell order and place a pending order above this price. In addition, opening average orders and closing orders in both directions are carried out in the same way.

The trailing stop works as follows: the trailing stop is activated when the distance from the break-even point to the current price exceeds the trailing start distance and then the price moves at the trailing step distance. Traling works both for an order and for a group of orders. Traling is calculated for baskets of orders based on the opening price, taking into account swaps and commissions.

Signals based on fractals are calculated based on the current candle, i.e. the zero candle.

Input variables:

LOTS SETTINGS

Size_of_the_first_order - Volume to open the first order.

Enable_Autolot_calculation - Enable automatic lot calculation.

Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - Deposit volume per 0.01 when using an autolot. For example, if the balance is 5000 and the value of the variable is 1000, then the first order will be opened with a volume of 0.05. The autolot is recalculated when all orders are closed.

FRACTALS SETTINGS

History_bars_(Must_be>Number_of_candles) - The number of candles on which the indicator is calculated. That is, the number of candles that have passed since the last fractal for opening new orders. If there are several fractals on the chart that allow you to make a discovery, the advisor will only use the last fractal for each direction. The recommended value is no more than 20, in which case the levels at the time of opening the transaction are relevant. The stricter the fractal type, the higher the value you can use for this variable.

Type_of_fractal - Select the type of incoming signals when forming fractals.

Strong_fractals_only - The number of fractals will be less, but their quality will be higher. A clear wedge, i.e. all candles in the calculated fractal have a strict wedge-shaped geometric figure.

All_fractals - The number of fractals is greater because the fractal shape is not as precise. The main parameter is observed, the middle candle is the peak in the calculated fractal.

Number_of_candles_on_each_side_of_the_fractal - Number of candles on each side relative to the top of the fractal. If you enter a value of 2, the fractal will consist of five bars, one peak bar in the centre and two candles on each side.

EVERAGING SETTINGS

Multiplier_for_size_of_orders - Volume multiplier for pending orders; each subsequent open order in the grid will be larger than the previous one by this factor.

Step_for_pending_orders - Set the step between orders in the basket of pending positions, measured in points.

TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

Trailing_Start - After opening a market order, if this volume of points is exceeded, trailing will be set for the order, measured in points.

Trailing_Step - When the specified step is reached, the trailing will be increased according to the price.

PROTECTION SETTINGS

Maximum_slippage_in_points - Maximum allowed slippage in points for opening and closing orders.

Maximum_spread_in_points - Maximum spread allowed for opening orders

Maximum_size_of_orders - Maximum size for an order. Measured in lots

Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum number of orders of one type allowed.

Enable_one_order_per_bar_filter - Filter the number of orders per bar. If you select TRUE, the Advisor will not be able to open more than one order per candle.

ADVISOR SETTINGS

Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of EA orders

Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comments for the EA's orders

Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Allow to open orders of type OP_BUY

Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Allow to open orders of type OP_SELL

Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Allow to send new orders after closing

Show_panel_of_advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font_size_in_panel - Adjust the font size on the panel


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Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
Experts
Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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AW Trading Software Limited
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AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades where the signal for opening a new order or restoring order is an indicator strategy, which is defined by the user in the input settings. You can choose indicators, their timeframes and the number of signals sufficient to open an order. A total of 29 trading indicators are available, on the basis of which the user can form his own trading idea without using programming. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT4 version -> HERE Expert Advisor modes: Hedging Auto mode, Netting Aut
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AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (2)
Experts
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AW Turtles Indicator
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (13)
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The indicator works according to the Turtle system and classically assumes a time interval of 20 and 55 candles. A trend is monitored over a given time interval. Entry is made at the moment of breakdown of the support or resistance level. The exit signal is a price breakout in the opposite direction of the trend of the same time interval. Advantages: Instruments: Currency pairs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies Timeframe: Classically D1, also suitable for working with any timefra
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AW Classic MACD
AW Trading Software Limited
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Modified oscillator MACD. A classic indicator that combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Has a multi-timeframe panel and 3 types of notifications Benefits: Works on all instruments and timeseries Trend indicator with   oscillator for inputs Multi-period panel on all timeframes Pluggable arrows when signals appear Three types of notifications: push, email, alert MT5 version ->  HERE  / Our news ->  HERE   How the indicator works: AW Classic MACD - Indicator of
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AW Super Trend
AW Trading Software Limited
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Indicators
AW Super Trend -This is one of the most popular classic trend indicators. It has a simple setting, allows you to work not only with the trend, but also displays the stop loss level, which is calculated by this indicator. Benefits: Instruments:   Currency pairs , stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies. Timeframe: М15 and higher. Trading time: Around the clock. Shows the direction of the current trend. Calculates the stop loss. It can be used when working with trading. Three types of noti
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AW RSI based EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4 (1)
Experts
The EA trades on price returns from oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the RSI oscillator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configuration. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE  /  Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Easy setup and intuitive panel i
AW Grids Maker
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
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AW Grids Maker is used to build grids from pending orders. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive panel interface. The program builds networks from STOP and LIMIT orders with the necessary step, uses the position volume multiplier. MT5 version ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE Advantages: Uses pending orders of all types. Simple and flexible configuration. A well-designed and multifunctional utility panel. A well-thought-out information module Features of work: Suit
AW Close By Total Profit MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
3 (2)
Utilities
This is a utility for closing orders or baskets of orders for the total profit or loss. Can work multicurrency, can work with orders opened manually. Has additional trailing profit. Capabilities: Closing an order for the current symbol or for all symbols Closing individual orders or whole baskets of orders Stopping the utility in one click Trailing function for total profit Setting TP and SL in money, in points or as a percentage of the deposit Closing all BUY or SELL orders or closing all order
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