MA on Fractals
- Indicators
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Evgeny BelyaevBy subscribing to my MQL5 channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/trendscalper , you will learn a lot of useful information about Forex and cryptocurrency trading.
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
MA on Fractals is a professional trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 4. It builds a moving average using Bill Williams' fractals. We believe that MA on Fractals is much more efficient than a standard moving average. Its combination with other indicators allows receiving more accurate trading signals. It is most suitable for M15, M30, H1 and H4.
Advantages
- Unique indicator.
- Generates minimum false signals.
- Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.
- Simple and easy indicator configuration.
- Works on all timeframes.
- Works on any financial instrument.
- No repainting.
Recommended symbolsEURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD.
Usage tipsBuy when the price crosses the indicator line upwards.
Open sell when the price crosses the indicator line downwards.
Parameters
- Type - may take one of the four values: Upper, Lower, Average and All. Upper builds a moving average by upper fractals. Lower builds a moving average by lower fractals. Average builds a moving average by all fractals (upper and lower ones). All displays three moving averages at once (Upper, Lower and Average).
- Period - indicator calculation period.
- Width - indicator line width.
- Upper clr - color of the line based on upper fractals.
- Lower clr- color of the line based on lower fractals.
- Average clr - color of the line based on all (upper and lower) fractals.