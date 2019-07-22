TigerMoonEA

Tiger Moon EA robot is a automated robot for Forex trade.

The EA does use a strategy of the MACD combined with martingale.


Input parameters

  • MagicNumber: usually magic number of Tiger Moon EA is unique. Change its value only if your other EA uses the same magic number.
  • Slippage: the maximum allowed slippage when you trade.
  • The_MACD: the MACD parameters.
    • Fast_EMA: Fast MACD Period.
    • Slow_EMA: Slow MACD Period.
    • Signal_SMA: Signal SMA Period.
  • Management: will auto calculate lots size when Management = true.
  • MaximumRisk: is the risk option, 0.5 means 0.05% of the deposit.
  • LotSize: enter the fixed lot size that you want to trade (if use Management = false).
  • ProfitTarget: order will be closed when profit is reached.
  • EquityStopLoss: order will be closed when stoploss is reached .


Important note and Recommendation

The EA works with the following pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, EURGBP, NZDUSD, EURAUD, USDCAD, AUDCAD, EURCAD and XAUUSD and the H1 timeframe. However, we recommended GBPUSD and EURUSD.

Please trade the EURUSD pair only if you put minimal deposit 500 USD. Recommended deposit is 1000 USD for the GBPUSD and EURUSD pairs.

The default setting is the best and recommended, do not change anything if you do not know what you are doing.

VPS server 24/5 is advised.

Please contact us for more information if you have question.

Happy trading!

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Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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Mehmet Serdar Demir
Experts
Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
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Phong Vu
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Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
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