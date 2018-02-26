MMM ADX and Bollinger Bands
- Experts
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- Version: 1.12
- Updated: 26 February 2018
- Activations: 10
MMM ADX & Bollinger Bands strategy:
- This EA's strategy combines 2 built-in indicators to enhance its signals and decide to open a new order at the right time, there is an ADX indicator and you may choose its signal's strength and a Bollinger Bands indicator confirms the trends and a MA to check if the prices are deviating from its pattern. By joining both indicators' data and the moving average, it is possible to calculate quality signals, avoiding sudden market movements against your trading operations;
- It is highly recommended for trend trading, however it also allows scalping;
- Like all MMM products, it is also programmed to minimize your losses and protect your money from the hostile market. We have protections like Trailing Stop Loss where the stop loss may be moved near to the pair current price once the order has positive profit. You can also define the account minimum equity percentage required to send a new order.
- You can define the orders limits of profits in currency value.
General Inputs
- Closes orders with any profit of value over in currency: this parameter works like the traditional Take Profit, but the difference is that you define its value in deposit currency, usually USD. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Take profit (order profit ceiling): this parameter is the traditional take profit. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this take profit value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Stop loss (loss limit): this parameter is the traditional stop loss. Its value is filled out with pips units. Orders will automatically be opened with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Lots volume to trade: fill in this parameter to define the volume of the orders of this currency pair. This parameter is mandatory;
- Trailing stop loss: this parameter is the traditional trailing stop loss. Its value is filled out in pips unit. Orders will automatically be open with this stop loss value. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Orders expiration time in minutes: this parameter was created to set the order expiration order in minutes. The default value is 1440 minutes (one day). Set it to 0 if you do not want to use it. The minimum value is 10 minutes;
- Maximum number of simultaneous orders to open of this symbol: this parameter defines the maximum number of simultaneous open orders of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 0 (zero);
- Minimum equity percentage to allow opening new orders: this parameter is used to define the minimum equity required to open new orders in order to protect your equity;
- Maximum SPREAD Allowed for operations: defines the maximum SPREAD value allowed to your trading operations. Set it to ZERO if you won't use it;
- Magic Number: this parameter identifies the orders the EA is working with;
Bad time to trade
- Defines the starting hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): start of bad order open time (hour only) set values between 0 and 23, set it to -1 if you do not want to use this input;
- Defines the ending hour the EA will not trade (0..23h): End of bad order open time (hour only) set values between 0 and 23, set it to -1 if you do not want to use this input;
Lots size variance inputs
- Double Lots on Gain: if 'true', the EA will double the volume of the next orders after closing a profitable order of the current symbol. If you do not want to use it, fill it out with 'false'. If set to 'true' works in Martingale mode.
- Maximum Lot Size Allowed: defines the maximum lot size as the above input increases its size.
Indicator's Inputs
- ADX used Period: the period ADX is working;
- MA Period: the period used on Moving Average calculations;
- ADX & Bollinger Bands shift: ADX and Bollinger Bands used shift;
- Price applied: the price used on ADX, Bollinger Bands and MA;
- Bollinger Bands Period: the period used on Bollinger Bands;
- Bollinger Deviation: the deviation used on Bollinger Bands;
- ADX Signal Strength: ADX Signal Strength to allow trading;