Trade every day

Automatic analytical trading robot scalper. Thanks to a complex, multi-fractional algorithm of reverse impulses, this robot accurately determines the price reversal points. At these points, the robot opens pending orders at a distance of a volatile wave in order to determine the exact price movement with great accuracy. If the price breaks through the pending order, the robot starts to accompany the deal with all available virtual instruments: stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, virtual modules for closing orders when profit/loss is reached. The robot automatically calculates the most effective lot sizes for transactions. To do this, the robot uses mathematical formulas that take into account the size of the balance, the current market volatility, the number of open orders, the distance to the trailing stop and stop loss. By hand, to calculate such data, you would have to spend a lot of time and effort. The robot does this using automatic algorithms in a fraction of a second and the accuracy of the data is much higher than manual calculation.





Robot Advantages:

trades every day. trades on all available timeframes. optimized for trading on GBPUSD, but can also trade on other currency pairs using other settings. the robot takes into account the size of the current spread and when it is high, the robot goes into standby mode automatically. the robot takes into account market volatility during all its data calculations. transactions are accompanied by stop loss, take profit and virtual observers who control the drawdown with each new tick. can trade with all known brokers. the client receives technical support 24 hours a day.

Trading requirements:

initial deposit from 500$

ECN account type.

We recommend trading on a VPS so that the bot works 24 hours a day.

Robot settings: