Average Price Infinity

Welcome to Average Price Infinity!

This is a very aggressive robot for those who seek fast targets and want to remain operational at all times.

He will always open trades by measuring the immediate trend of the market, looking for quick targets.

Its strategy is based on average price, so when the asset price goes to the opposite side of the order, new orders are opened looking for the average price between them.

The minimum recommended to operate this robot is 5 thousand dollars.

This robot was made to trade only EUR/USD (Euro-Dollar). The tested time to operate is M5 (5 Minutes).

Who has little value to start I recommend opening an account through this link and creating a Standard Cents account, in this way all the capital is converted into cents and you can operate with 5 thousand cents using 50 dollars.


Brokerage link with Cents account available: https://one.exness.link/a/vt5nlehvd6

Telegram Group Link: https://t.me/+dzYbgvHW_HA4N2Zh


FINANCIAL NOTICE

This is a product of aggressive and constant financial operations, note that you may incur considerable losses.


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Trend Catcher Exp
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (2)
Experts
Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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