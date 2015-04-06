Welcome to Average Price Infinity!

This is a very aggressive robot for those who seek fast targets and want to remain operational at all times.

He will always open trades by measuring the immediate trend of the market, looking for quick targets.

Its strategy is based on average price, so when the asset price goes to the opposite side of the order, new orders are opened looking for the average price between them.

The minimum recommended to operate this robot is 5 thousand dollars.

This robot was made to trade only EUR/USD (Euro-Dollar). The tested time to operate is M5 (5 Minutes).

Who has little value to start I recommend opening an account through this link and creating a Standard Cents account, in this way all the capital is converted into cents and you can operate with 5 thousand cents using 50 dollars.





Brokerage link with Cents account available: https://one.exness.link/a/vt5nlehvd6

Telegram Group Link: https://t.me/+dzYbgvHW_HA4N2Zh





FINANCIAL NOTICE

This is a product of aggressive and constant financial operations, note that you may incur considerable losses.



