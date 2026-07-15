Gold Hunter Pro MT4

  • Experts
  • Farell Edson Mazarin
    Farell Edson Mazarin

    Farell Edson Mazarin

    4 (6)
    We offer high-quality products from leading MQL5 developers with over 10 years of industry experience. Our Expert Advisors are based on quantum approach: we combine classical quantitative analysis, mathematical market models, along with AI and neural networks for certain programs.
    10 products
  • Version: 1.60
  • Updated: 15 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

Gold Hunter Pro is an automated trading system for XAUUSD designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

The Expert Advisor uses a breakout-based execution model. It analyzes structural price levels and places pending orders only when predefined market conditions are met.

The system is designed for intraday trading and does not use martingale, grid, averaging, progressive lot increase, or hidden recovery logic.


Pricing Policy

The price will increase by 50 USD after every 10 purchases.

2 of 10 copies are available at the current price.

Final price: 1999.99 USD


Risk and Money Management

The EA supports two position sizing modes:

  • Fixed lot — uses a constant trade volume.
  • Risk-based lot — calculates position size according to account balance and stop-loss distance.

Only one directional position is used under the standard configuration. If hedge mode is enabled, long and short positions can be managed independently according to the selected settings.


Recommended Trading Conditions

  • Instrument: XAUUSD
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
  • Account type: ECN or low-spread account recommended
  • Stable execution environment recommended
  • Low slippage recommended
  • VPS hosting recommended
  • Minimum leverage: 1:10
  • Recommended leverage: 1:100 or higher


Input Parameters

VOLUME

Money Management — fixed lot or risk-based lot calculation.
Risk — risk value used for risk-based position sizing.
Fixed — fixed lot size used for trading.

TRADE

Hedge Mode — controls hedge functionality.
Trade Mode — allows all trades, long-only, or short-only trading.
Stop Loss — stop-loss distance as a percentage of price.
Take Profit — take-profit distance as a percentage of price.
Expert Magic Number — unique identifier for EA trades.
Expert Comment — custom trade comment.

TIME

Auto GMT Offset — automatic broker GMT offset detection.
Manual GMT Offset — manual GMT offset setting.
DST — daylight saving time adjustment.
Trade on Monday-Friday — enables or disables trading by weekday.
Session Start / End — defines allowed trading hours.

SYSTEM

Plot Levels — displays calculated structural levels.
Stop Trading After Movement — enables trading suspension after predefined movement conditions.
Stop Trading Level — selects the level used for suspension logic.
Trading Bars — defines how many bars trading remains allowed after activation.


Gold Hunter Pro is officially distributed exclusively via the MQL5 Market. Any redistribution or third-party resale is unauthorized and not supported. Only purchases made through the official platform qualify for updates, technical support, and product authenticity.

Trading financial markets involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users should carefully evaluate their account conditions, selected settings, and acceptable level of risk before using the Expert Advisor. Capital should be allocated strictly in accordance with individual risk capacity.

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