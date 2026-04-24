Ichimoku Shogun Breakout

5

Introduction

This Expert Advisor is designed for automated trading on the BTCUSD symbol using the M15 timeframe. It utilizes the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator framework combined with a multi-timeframe synchronization logic.

Strategy and Features

The core logic involves a trend filtering system that analyzes H1 and H4 price structures to ensure alignment with the M15 entries. The EA identifies breakouts using a 6-bar lookback period to minimize market noise. Additionally, it incorporates the Average Directional Index (ADX) to validate trend strength, requiring a minimum value of 20 before execution.

Parameter Descriptions

Indicator Settings

  • Tenkan, Kijun, and Senkou periods define the core Ichimoku Kinko Hyo calculations for signal generation.  
  • ADX Period and Min Level set the threshold for trend strength validation before opening a position.  

Entry Logic

  • Touch Threshold defines the sensitivity for identifying when Tenkan and Kijun lines are close enough to be considered a touch.  
  • Pullback Lookback and Proximity determine how many bars the system analyzes and how close the price must be to the lines to validate a pullback entry.  

Risk and Money Management

The primary philosophy of this algorithm is capital preservation while seeking to achieve competitive risk-adjusted returns. To ensure sustainable growth, the system incorporates the following mechanisms:
  • Fixed Risk Percentage: Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated as a percentage of the entry price, ensuring consistent risk exposure across all price levels.
  • Dynamic Lot Sizing: The EA features an automated money management system where lot sizes are adjusted based on the Base_Balance and Step_Balance settings.
  • Protection against Volatility: Every position is protected by a hard Stop-Loss. Once the price reaches the BE_Trigger_Pct, the Breakeven function moves the Stop Loss to the entry price plus a buffer to secure the trade.
  • Profit Locking: An automated Trailing Stop mechanism follows the price movement to lock in profits as the trade moves in a favorable direction.
  • Safe Trading Methodology: This algorithm strictly avoids high-risk strategies such as Martingale, Grid, or any form of aggressive recovery logic.

    Account Compatibility

    The EA is compatible with both Hedging and Netting account types. It is recommended to use ECN accounts with low spreads and a leverage of 1:200 or higher. The minimum recommended deposit is 400 USD.

    Reviews 1
    Ray T.
    468
    Ray T. 2026.05.28 06:04 
     

    Works great. Nothing but profit!

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    4.13 (23)
    Experts
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    Experts
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    Aurum AI mt4
    Leonid Arkhipov
    4.94 (34)
    Experts
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    Achmad Fathoni
    5 (2)
    Experts
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    BF Scalper PRO
    Lachezar Krastev
    4.05 (56)
    Experts
    BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
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    Ray T.
    468
    Ray T. 2026.05.28 06:04 
     

    Works great. Nothing but profit!

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