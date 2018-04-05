AW Fractals EA MT5

AW Fractals EA works on the basis of signals from the AW Flexible Fractals indicator. Fractals are used as support and resistance levels and the advisor works on the breakdown of levels. When entering the market, the Advisor automatically opens market and pending orders, and when exiting positions, it uses an intelligent trailing system and averaging with pending orders. The Advisor has a built-in function for automatic risk management calculation, flexible settings and many working scenarios.

Problem solving -> HERE / Version МТ4 -> HERE

Advantages:

  • Flexible automated trading system,
  • Built-in adjustable trailing system
  • Customizable indicator inside the advisor,
  • Intuitively easy setup of input variables,
  • Built-in system for averaging pending orders,
  • Connectable system for automatic calculation of risk management.

Note! The indicator marks are not displayed in the advisor.

Strategy description:

Fractals are a combination of candles that form a geometric figure in the shape of a wedge with a peak in the centre. That is, when the average price is a peak and the subsequent and previous candlesticks before the peak are below or above the peak candle. These marks are used as support and resistance levels. If the price breaks through the support level, the advisor will open a short position (sell). If the price breaks through the resistance level, the advisor will open a long position (buy). 

The support level is when the fractal is underneath, i.e. when the central candlestick is lower than the neighbouring candlesticks, and the resistance level is when the central candlestick is higher than the neighbouring candlesticks. The advisor works on the basis of the signals of the AW Flexible Fractals indicator, but in order for the advisor to work, the indicator must be configured in the input settings of the EA. The indicator can be configured to make the fractals more or less sensitive to price changes. You can also adjust the size of the fractals; they can be three, five, seven candles, etc., which affects the sensitivity and entry points of the EA.

Entering and exiting a position:

As soon as the price breaches the level, the advisor will immediately take several actions: open a market order according to the signal and also place a limit order in the same direction.

Once the indicator has identified the upper fractal (with the red marker) and the price then breaks the level from bottom to top, the advisor opens a market buy order and places a limit buy order lower than the market one. If the price then goes down, the pending order becomes a market order and the advisor then places a new pending order at a given level. When the price crosses a distance equal to the trailing start, a stop loss is set. As soon as a market order is closed by the stop loss, all pending orders of the same type are cancelled and the entire basket of orders is closed.

After the indicator detects the lower fractal (with a blue mark) and the price breaks the level from top to bottom, the advisor will open a market sell order and place a pending order above this price. In addition, opening average orders and closing orders in both directions are carried out in the same way.

The trailing stop works as follows: the trailing stop is activated when the distance from the break-even point to the current price exceeds the trailing start distance and then the price moves at the trailing step distance. Traling works both for an order and for a group of orders. Traling is calculated for baskets of orders based on the opening price, taking into account swaps and commissions.

Signals based on fractals are calculated based on the current candle, i.e. the zero candle.

Input variables:

LOTS SETTINGS

Size_of_the_first_order - Volume to open the first order.

Enable_Autolot_calculation - Enable automatic lot calculation.

Autolot_deposit_per_0.01_lots - Deposit volume per 0.01 when using an autolot. For example, if the balance is 5000 and the value of the variable is 1000, then the first order will be opened with a volume of 0.05. The autolot is recalculated when all orders are closed.

FRACTALS SETTINGS

History_bars_(Must_be>Number_of_candles) - The number of candles on which the indicator is calculated. That is, the number of candles that have passed since the last fractal for opening new orders. If there are several fractals on the chart that allow you to make a discovery, the advisor will only use the last fractal for each direction. The recommended value is no more than 20, in which case the levels at the time of opening the transaction are relevant. The stricter the fractal type, the higher the value you can use for this variable.

Type_of_fractal - Select the type of incoming signals when forming fractals.

Strong_fractals_only - The number of fractals will be less, but their quality will be higher. A clear wedge, i.e. all candles in the calculated fractal have a strict wedge-shaped geometric figure.

All_fractals - The number of fractals is greater because the fractal shape is not as precise. The main parameter is observed, the middle candle is the peak in the calculated fractal.

Number_of_candles_on_each_side_of_the_fractal - Number of candles on each side relative to the top of the fractal. If you enter a value of 2, the fractal will consist of five bars, one peak bar in the centre and two candles on each side.

EVERAGING SETTINGS

Multiplier_for_size_of_orders - Volume multiplier for pending orders; each subsequent open order in the grid will be larger than the previous one by this factor.

Step_for_pending_orders - Set the step between orders in the basket of pending positions, measured in points.

TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS

Trailing_Start - After opening a market order, if this volume of points is exceeded, trailing will be set for the order, measured in points.

Trailing_Step - When the specified step is reached, the trailing will be increased according to the price.

PROTECTION SETTINGS

Maximum_slippage_in_points - Maximum allowed slippage in points for opening and closing orders.

Maximum_spread_in_points - Maximum spread allowed for opening orders

Maximum_size_of_orders - Maximum size for an order. Measured in lots

Maximum_number_of_orders - The maximum number of orders of one type allowed.

Enable_one_order_per_bar_filter - Filter the number of orders per bar. If you select TRUE, the Advisor will not be able to open more than one order per candle.

ADVISOR SETTINGS

Orders_Magic_number - MagicNumber of EA orders

Comments_of_the_EA's_orders - Comments for the EA's orders

Allow_to_open_OP_BUY_orders - Allow to open orders of type OP_BUY

Allow_to_open_OP_SELL_orders - Allow to open orders of type OP_SELL

Allow_to_open_new_orders_after_close - Allow to send new orders after closing

Show_panel_of_advisor - Ability to show or hide the advisor panel

Font_size_in_panel - Adjust the font size on the panel

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