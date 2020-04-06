SuperfarabiEA Compound
- Experts
- Farabi Aminy
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA
Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4
Working on Timeframes (M5)
Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4
Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator
===========Rakyat +62 ===========
Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA
Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4
Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5)
Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4
Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes