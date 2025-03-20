EA Golden Dance h1
- Experts
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Sergey DeminI have been studying Forex since 2006.
I studied on my own, studied with teachers from the CIS countries.
But communication with American and European traders had the maximum impact.
Regular study of the latest developments in trading on English-language sites.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 20 March 2025
- Activations: 15
Purchase bonus
After purchasing this Expert Advisor, you will receive any other Expert Advisor from my Market products as a gift at no additional cost. To arrange the bonus, use the internal MQL5 messaging system after the purchase.
Overview
EA Golden Dance H1 is a fully automated buy-only portfolio for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 4. The main strategies work on H1. Additional strategy modules work on M30. The Expert Advisor opens Buy positions only.
Trading logic
The portfolio contains three groups of logic: impulse entries, holiday filters, and trend or reversal conditions. Holiday trading can be enabled or disabled in the settings. When both timeframes are used, run the H1 and M30 configurations on separate charts.
Trade management
Each strategy uses a stop loss. Money management is controlled by UseMoneyManagement, Risk Percent, InitialCapital, MaxLots, LotsIfNoMM, and Decimals. Use separate magic numbers when more than one gold Expert Advisor is installed on the same account.
Risk and testing
XAUUSD can have rapid price changes and significant spread or execution differences between brokers. Test the separate configurations on a demo account and allocate account risk across all running Expert Advisors. Historical results do not guarantee future results.
Support
Questions about installation and settings are handled through the internal MQL5 messaging system.