Description:

- Day Pattern - an indicator that helps to identify patterns of price changes for the development of trading algorithms and strategies.



For whom this tool?

- For developers of trading strategies and algorithms.

- Medium- and long-term traders. Time frames H1-W1.



Features of the indicator:

- There is a function of exporting indicator values to a file of the csv format.

- Using the information panel, you can conduct an express analysis of trading tool.

- The indicator is suitable for the research of any trading instruments.



How to use it?

- Recommended time frame is H4.

- On the indicator chart we detect patterns. For example, false breakdown in the area of support and resistance.

- The "Export" button saves data in csv format. The files are in the folder ..\ MQL4\Files\Day_Pattern\

- Open the CSV file and perform additional calculations. To statistically prove your guess.

- Continue to identify patterns.



This product is written me for own use. So, if you have any questions or suggestions for something to improve write me.

My other products: https://is.gd/VqiLuN

