Day Pattern

Description:
- Day Pattern - an indicator that helps to identify patterns of price changes for the development of trading algorithms and strategies.

For whom this tool?
- For developers of trading strategies and algorithms.
- Medium- and long-term traders. Time frames H1-W1.

Features of the indicator:
- There is a function of exporting indicator values to a file of the csv format.
- Using the information panel, you can conduct an express analysis of trading tool.
- The indicator is suitable for the research of any trading instruments.

How to use it?
- Recommended time frame is H4.
- On the indicator chart we detect patterns. For example, false breakdown in the area of support and resistance.
- The "Export" button saves data in csv format. The files are in the folder ..\ MQL4\Files\Day_Pattern\
- Open the CSV file and perform additional calculations. To statistically prove your guess.
- Continue to identify patterns.

This product is written me for own use. So, if you have any questions or suggestions for something to improve write me.

My other products: https://is.gd/VqiLuN

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