GO Trendline

GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines.

Setfile | Bot explanation: here  | How to trade properly : here  | MT5

Input parameters:

1. Manage Open Positions
  • Trade Buys: allow buys
  • Trade Sell: allow sell
  • Open Position Mode: Select the open position method
  • Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal
  • Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending orders.
2. Manual Trendline 3 & Auto 1.3 Parameters
  • Hilo One Candle timeframe: select timeframe (D1, W1, MN1)
  • Minimum Hilo Range to Start Pending Orders (in pips): minimum High and Low Range to start pending orders
  • Distance of pending orders from the current price (in pips): Distance in pips
  • Step size to move pending orders (in pips): Step for trail the pending orders
3.Manage Lots
  • Lot Type: Select lot type
  • AutoLot: use automatic lot calculation
  • Risk% (if AutoLot = true): risk per trade for calculation of the auto lot size.
  • if Autolot = false, fill in Start Lot: fill in the initial lot
  • Multiplier for Martingale: Multiplier lot coefficient
  • Maximal Lots: max lots per trade
4. Manage SLTP, BE & Trailling
  • Use Stop Loss & Takeprofit: Enable Stop Loss & takeprofit
  • Stop Loss (in pips): Stop loss in pips
  • Take Profit (in pips): Take profit in pips
  • Averaging Trailing, in pips: Trailing all in pips
  • Trailing Start (in pips): Trailing starts in pips
  • Trailing Size (in pips): Step trailing in pips
  • Use Break Even: Enable Break Even
  • Break Even Start, in pips
  • Break Even Step, in pips
5. Buy Grid Parameters
  • Use Hedging Buys: Hedge buy positions
  • Use Pyramid Buy: Open a long position if the initial position is profitable
  • Use Averaging Buy: Open a long position if the initial position is losing
  • Buy Step (in pips): Distance to open the next long position
  • Expanding Step Coefficient Buy: coefficient multiplier
  • Maxtrade Buy: Maxtrade Buy allowed
6. Sell Grid Parameters
  • Use Hedging Sell: Hedge sell positions
  • Use Pyramid Sell: Open a short position if the initial position is profitable
  • Use Averaging Sell: Open a short position when the initial position is losing
  • Sell Step (in pips): Distance to open the next short position
  • Expanding Step Coefficient Sell: coefficient multiplier
  • Maxtrade Sell: Max trade Sell allowed
7. Manage Drawdown Reduction
  • Use Auto Close Partial, in money: drawdown reduction algorithm, in pips
  • Choose Close Partial Method: select close partial method:
  • Close partial buy & sell: partial close by bringing 1 buy loss & 1 sell loss
  • Close partial buy / sell: partial close by bringing only 1 buy loss or 1 sell loss.
  • Close partial all: A combination of close partial buy & sell and close partial buy / sell.
  • Number of trades to activate partial close: Number of open positions to start applying partial close.
  • Minimum profit to close partial $: Minimum profit amount to do partial close, in pips.
  • Use Auto Close Partial, in percentage: Close partial in percentage
  • Number of trades to activate partial close: Minimum amount of open positions to start applying partial close.
  • Percentage of profit to close partial%: Minimum profit amount to do partial close, in percentage.
8. Manage trailing money
  • Trailing (in money): Trailing profit in money.
  • Trail Money All (in Percentage): Trail profit in percentage.
9. Time Management
  • Trade Start Time: Time to start placing pending orders
  • Trade End Time: The time the trading session ends
10.Manage Others
  • Max Spread (in Pips): allowed spreads.
  • Coefficient (if Freeze = 0 Or StopsLevels = 0): Multiplier coefficient when freezelevel / stoplevel = 0
  • Magic Number: EA identifies open positions based on this magic number. Fill in 0 (Zero) so that each can recognize all positions opened manually or by other eases.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex carries risk. Only trade with money you can afford to lose, and make sure you fully understand the risks involved. Past performance is not indicative of future results.



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Wan Suryolaksono
1977
Wan Suryolaksono 2024.11.18 09:59 
 

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