LAUNCH PROMO Next price: $349 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy

The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor.

CHECK REAL SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709

The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profit and stop loss as a percentage of the deposit.

HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose M15 TimeFrame 2. Load my SET files for symbol you want to test 3. Set Initial Deposit to 5000 4. Use Every Tick Method Have problem with test? PM me

Timeframe is M15.

Minimum account balance: $3000 for every 0.01 lot

Default parameters are for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF

Telegram group here

Actual SET files here

Features:

The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust to

Good resistance to unexpected market events

Stress tested with 99.90% tickdata using variable spread

The EA is very easy to setup and use

Settings:



Lotsize - fixed trading lot

- RiskPercnet - use automatic lot calculation

- MaxLot - maximal allowed trading lot

- Infinity - If this mode is enabled (TRUE), then when a new entry signal appears, and the maximum number of open orders has already been reached, the advisor will close the first order and open a new one instead

- If this mode is enabled (TRUE), then when a new entry signal appears, and the maximum number of open orders has already been reached, the advisor will close the first order and open a new one instead UseTrend - consider trend

- consider trend TrendPower - the number of analyzed candles to determine the trend

- the number of analyzed candles to determine the trend TrendPercent set the percentage for level adjustment when considering trend

set the percentage for level adjustment when considering trend AutoTP - enable or disable the mode of automatic determination of the Take Profit size

- enable or disable the mode of automatic determination of the Take Profit size TakeProfit - fixed Take Profit in pips

- fixed Take Profit in pips Factor - multiplier for net lot

- MaxOrders - maximum allowed orders;

- maximum allowed orders; AutoStep - automatic determination space between orders (pips)

- StepPips - fixed space between orders (pips)

- fixed AutoLevels - allow levels automatic determination

- allow levels ATRPeriod - period fro ATR indicator for evels automatic determination

- period fro ATR indicator for ATRFactor - multiplier ATR value

- LevelLow - fixed lower level

- fixed lower level LevelHigh - fixed higher level

- fixed higher level SmartDD - enable to close orders when the drawdown is greater than MaxDD;

- enable to close orders when the drawdown is greater than MaxDD; MaxDD - maximum allowed drawdown

- maximum allowed drawdown Slippage - maximum allowed slippage

- maximum allowed slippage Magic - unique identifier for EA's orders

- DisplayInfo - enable/disable system infopanel on chart

- DisplayButtons - enable/disable buttons to manual trade on chart



