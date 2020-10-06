VolnaFX

4.67

LAUNCH PROMO

Next price:        $349

The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy

The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor.

CHECK REAL SIGNALhttps://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709

The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profit and stop loss as a percentage of the deposit.

HOW TO TEST:

1. Choose M15 TimeFrame

2. Load my SET files for symbol you want to test

3. Set Initial Deposit to 5000

4. Use Every Tick Method

Have problem with test? PM me

Timeframe is M15.

Minimum account balance: $3000 for every 0.01 lot

Default parameters are for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF

Telegram group here

Actual SET files here

Features:

  • The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust to
  • Good resistance to unexpected market events
  • Stress tested with 99.90% tickdata using variable spread
  • The EA is very easy to setup and use

Settings:

  • Lotsizefixed trading lot
  • RiskPercnetuse automatic lot calculation
  • MaxLot  -  maximal allowed trading lot
  • Infinity - If this mode is enabled (TRUE), then when a new entry signal appears, and the maximum number of open orders has already been reached, the advisor will close the first order and open a new one instead
  • UseTrend - consider trend
  • TrendPower - the number of analyzed candles to determine the trend
  • TrendPercent   set the percentage for level adjustment when considering trend
  • AutoTP - enable or disable the mode of automatic determination of the Take Profit size
  • TakeProfit  - fixed Take Profit in pips
  • Factor - multiplier for net lot
  • MaxOrders  - maximum allowed orders;
  • AutoStep - automatic determination  space between orders (pips)
  • StepPips  - fixed space between orders (pips)
  • AutoLevels  - allow levels automatic determination
  • ATRPeriod  - period fro ATR indicator for evels automatic determination
  • ATRFactor  - multiplier ATR value
  • LevelLow   - fixed lower level
  • LevelHigh  - fixed higher level
  • SmartDD  - enable to close orders when the drawdown is greater than MaxDD;
  • MaxDD - maximum allowed drawdown
  • Slippage - maximum allowed slippage
  • Magicunique identifier for EA's orders
  • DisplayInfoenable/disable system infopanel on chart
  • DisplayButtons -  enable/disable buttons to manual trade on chart


Reviews 34
mcwarrior
196
mcwarrior 2021.05.06 04:53 
 

I have been running Volna (live) for 3 months (Feb-April 2021) and happy with the results so far. I run the EA at conservative risk ($6000 -> 0.01 lot), using recommended trading pairs and set files provided by Roman. I achieved similar results/profit to published signal: Volna with 2 brokers (IC markets & Pepperstone). In my *opinion, the current selling price $119 is a steal considering the performance it delivered. *based on my experience with more than 10 EAs purchased on MQL5.

Yurii Shostachuk
812
Yurii Shostachuk 2021.02.21 21:39 
 

Купил советник три месяца назад. Стабильная консервативная торговля с минимальной просадкой.

Андрей
21
Андрей 2021.01.26 09:06 
 

Советник мне нравится) Включил его в портфель с другими советниками автора. Спокойно и уверенно счёт двигается вверх.Чему я рад вполне)) Поддержка от Романа всегда на высоте,да и сам подход к делу ответственный и грамотный.Советую разработки автора к приобретению.

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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
Javier Gold Scalper V2
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Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold Available copies: 5 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. The Javier Gold Scalper was developed specifically to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophi
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
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Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
AI Prop Firms MT4
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Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gold Zilla AI MT4
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Experts
Generate controlled returns with an  AI-assisted , risk-diversified and Gold-optimized EA . GoldZILLA AI is a multi-strategy algorithm detecting market regimes to dynamically select from five distinct strategies, optimizing returns while minimizing drawdown on XAUUSD. [ Live Signal ] - [  Dedicated group | Version MT5 - MT4 ] After the purchase, please send me a private message to receive the user manual and the AI setup instructions. Why choose this EA? Dynamic multi-strategy approach Advanced
Apache MHL Moving Average
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Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
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Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
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Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
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Experts
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Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Next price:        $249 The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy The "Trend BtD" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading breakout levels. Levels built automatically. The uniqueness of the advisor is that it work WITHOUT averaging and using the martingale principle. ALL orders have StopLoss and TakeProfit. VERY IMPORTANT: Always load SET Files for each pair! Adjust Lot size to yours deposit! HOW TO TEST: 1. Choose  H1  TimeFrame 2. Load my  
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Yasser Alnaqeeb
826
Yasser Alnaqeeb 2021.05.26 15:02 
 

Very few EAs really make profit, VolnaFX is one of them, I rented it for one month, it was a nice journey with very stable results.. Safe and profitable. Highly recommended

Roman Meskhidze
1122
Reply from developer Roman Meskhidze 2021.05.26 18:10
thanks, i'm glad you are getting a positive result.
the main thing is to observe money management.
mcwarrior
196
mcwarrior 2021.05.06 04:53 
 

I have been running Volna (live) for 3 months (Feb-April 2021) and happy with the results so far. I run the EA at conservative risk ($6000 -> 0.01 lot), using recommended trading pairs and set files provided by Roman. I achieved similar results/profit to published signal: Volna with 2 brokers (IC markets & Pepperstone). In my *opinion, the current selling price $119 is a steal considering the performance it delivered. *based on my experience with more than 10 EAs purchased on MQL5.

Roman Meskhidze
1122
Reply from developer Roman Meskhidze 2021.05.06 21:52
Thank you 🤝
avi dar
85
avi dar 2021.02.26 11:28 
 

It seems to me that I made a mistake in taking this robot Soon he will lose me almost all my money He is currently already at a loss of almost $ 350 and only continues to lose more and more. And this is already on his first day

And as I write the comment here he is already at a loss of $ 600

Beware of a very bad robot

In his first deal he is already losing $ 1,000 and up.

Be careful be careful be careful

The first trade starts at 0.01 and as soon as he loses he starts raving and opening more and more trades and increases the risk and opens trades also at 0.15 and 0.20 and more and more and loses more and more and more and more

I had $ 3200 in the bill now already less than $ 2000

He loses all your money be careful

Beware of this robot he is insanely bad and loses in one day more than $ 1000.

And when you turn to the product owner from whom you buy the robot he blames you and says you are to blame.

You buy a robot from him that is not cheap at all and instead of helping you he blames you.

Be careful be careful be careful be careful.

When you test the robot and it loses the product owner Roman Meskhidze says you do not know how to test.

And when you turn on the robot and do what the product owner Roman Meskhidze says and turn it on if the settings of the product owner Roman Meskhidze and the robot loses then what does the product owner Roman Meskhidze say?

Here again of course you are guilty and not Roman Meskhidze or the robot is to blame.

Am I a liar?

I upload real-time data here.

I turn to you in private for help

And instead of helping you ignore or say I'm guilty.

So who's the liar here?

I will take a photo of all the private chat I address to you and you do not answer and do not help and when you already answer you say I am guilty and not helping.

Then when I upload it on the site we'll see who's the liar.

You keep blaming me and saying more that I'm a liar and that's the place to help.

It shows your degrading attitude towards the customers who buy the product from you.

Roman Meskhidze
1122
Reply from developer Roman Meskhidze 2021.02.26 16:22
How, how you did it? Did u read all instructions? Take a look at my Singal. No problem, no drawdown.
You need to check your account settings and EA settings.
Send me PM access to your VPS so I can check
Yurii Shostachuk
812
Yurii Shostachuk 2021.02.21 21:39 
 

Купил советник три месяца назад. Стабильная консервативная торговля с минимальной просадкой.

Андрей
21
Андрей 2021.01.26 09:06 
 

Советник мне нравится) Включил его в портфель с другими советниками автора. Спокойно и уверенно счёт двигается вверх.Чему я рад вполне)) Поддержка от Романа всегда на высоте,да и сам подход к делу ответственный и грамотный.Советую разработки автора к приобретению.

Юрий Онипко
34
Юрий Онипко 2020.12.20 12:10 
 

Купил советник больше двух месяцев. Медленно, но уверенно движемся вперед. Рекомендую сразу после установки советника поставить настройки в соответствии с рекомендациями автора. В общем советником доволен. Рекомендую.

ShevchenkoAnatolyTrader
19
ShevchenkoAnatolyTrader 2020.12.14 07:07 
 

Очень интересный робот. Я установил, настроил и забыл. Через месяц получил 7%. Причем совсем без моего участия. Поэтому тестирую дальше и всем рекомендую попробовать.

InessaZ
19
InessaZ 2020.12.09 12:29 
 

В целом очень довольна покупкой! Заинтересовала возможность разных настоек с учетом тренда, вход одним ордером или с использованием Мартингейла. Также предусмотрена фиксация убытка SmartDD.

Andrei Mitsuliavichus
174
Andrei Mitsuliavichus 2020.12.09 10:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Econom222
19
Econom222 2020.11.25 18:07 
 

Купил этот советник по рекомендации. Но повозившись некоторое время понял, что прежде чем освоить и получить результат советником и роботами стоит внимательно проштудировать лекции автора советника. Ручные проводки это одно, а нюансы управления советником совсем другое.

KristinaZakaryan
19
KristinaZakaryan 2020.11.13 11:39 
 

Отличный советник! Понравились функции AutoTP и AutoStep - автоматического определения размера Тейк Профита и расстояния между ордерами от ATR, что позволяет советнику адаптироваться к текущей волатильности рынка.

Александр
21
Александр 2020.11.09 20:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aleksandr Ermakov
21
Aleksandr Ermakov 2020.11.07 21:02 
 

Сам торгую своими роботами, купил VolnaFX "по приколу", давно знаю автора по рассылкам,прогнал на тестере с теми сетами, которые, прилагались, немного дооптимизировал, выглядит шикарно. Поставил на VPS на ecn.demo как раз на неделю выборов. Там было 190 USD. По 4 парам 0.01 лотом, к концу недели "глаза раскрылись широко", прибыль 160 USD, 49 трейдов, профитфактор 9,2. При этом просадка по эквити была не больше 60 USD, хотя такие системы с возвратом на среднее с усреднением обычно чувствительны к сильным трендам. Думаю сделать специальный счёт для торговли по VolnaFX.

Roman Meskhidze
1122
Reply from developer Roman Meskhidze 2020.11.07 21:20
Александр, спасибо за отзыв и граммотный подход. Соблюдайте ММ и всё будет хорошо.
Andrei Kossarev
499
Andrei Kossarev 2020.11.04 12:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

mersel
35
mersel 2020.11.02 13:20 
 

Приобрёл неделю назад этот советник, но за неделю я уже увидел стабильный профит, несмотря на "выпады" рынка. Нравится, что советник не нагрузил за эту неделю ни депозит, ни терминал (как по мне - важно для стабильной работы на слабых ВПС). Красота! Однозначно рекомендую как отличный инструмент, в том числе и для диверсификации.. Добавлю пару слов про поддержку. Она на очень высоком уровне. Прямая связь, обновление и отладка сетов, что тут ещё пожелаешь? Must have!!!

robertnata82
30
robertnata82 2020.11.02 08:59 
 

Хорошо использовать советника в портфеле. Разработчик отличается тщательным подходом и возможностью техподдержки.

PierDP
19
PierDP 2020.10.26 14:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Roman Meskhidze
1122
Reply from developer Roman Meskhidze 2020.10.28 00:10
Думаю стоит пропустить волатильность на президентские выборы в США
Denis Dokuchaev
208
Denis Dokuchaev 2020.10.25 06:46 
 

Приобретаю уже третий советник у Романа. За неделю 21% прибыльности. Всем рекомендую его продукты!!!

Yury Rybalchenko
799
Yury Rybalchenko 2020.10.24 12:42 
 

The first 4 days brought 6.79% gain. The drawdaun is 3.37%. Not bad! More results will be reported in a month of work.

Alexandr
58
Alexandr 2020.10.23 16:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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