VolnaFX
- Experts
-
- Version: 3.4
- Updated: 27 February 2021
- Activations: 5
LAUNCH PROMO
Next price: $349
The price will be rise to limit the number of users for this strategy
The "Volna FX" Expert Advisor is a representative of robots trading from levels. Levels can be built automatically, or they can be rigidly set in the parameters of the Expert Advisor.
CHECK REAL SIGNAL: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/847709
The uniqueness of the advisor is that it can work both with averaging and using the martingale principle, or without it, i.e. use a clear take profit and stop loss as a percentage of the deposit.
HOW TO TEST:
1. Choose M15 TimeFrame
2. Load my SET files for symbol you want to test
3. Set Initial Deposit to 5000
4. Use Every Tick Method
Have problem with test? PM me
Timeframe is M15.
Minimum account balance: $3000 for every 0.01 lot
Default parameters are for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF
Telegram group here
Actual SET files here
Features:
- The EA is not sensitive to spread or broker, you may chose any broker you trust to
- Good resistance to unexpected market events
- Stress tested with 99.90% tickdata using variable spread
- The EA is very easy to setup and use
Settings:
- Lotsize - fixed trading lot
- RiskPercnet - use automatic lot calculation
- MaxLot - maximal allowed trading lot
- Infinity - If this mode is enabled (TRUE), then when a new entry signal appears, and the maximum number of open orders has already been reached, the advisor will close the first order and open a new one instead
- UseTrend - consider trend
- TrendPower - the number of analyzed candles to determine the trend
- TrendPercent set the percentage for level adjustment when considering trend
- AutoTP - enable or disable the mode of automatic determination of the Take Profit size
- TakeProfit - fixed Take Profit in pips
- Factor - multiplier for net lot
- MaxOrders - maximum allowed orders;
- AutoStep - automatic determination space between orders (pips)
- StepPips - fixed space between orders (pips)
- AutoLevels - allow levels automatic determination
- ATRPeriod - period fro ATR indicator for evels automatic determination
- ATRFactor - multiplier ATR value
- LevelLow - fixed lower level
- LevelHigh - fixed higher level
- SmartDD - enable to close orders when the drawdown is greater than MaxDD;
- MaxDD - maximum allowed drawdown
- Slippage - maximum allowed slippage
- Magic - unique identifier for EA's orders
- DisplayInfo - enable/disable system infopanel on chart
- DisplayButtons - enable/disable buttons to manual trade on chart
I have been running Volna (live) for 3 months (Feb-April 2021) and happy with the results so far. I run the EA at conservative risk ($6000 -> 0.01 lot), using recommended trading pairs and set files provided by Roman. I achieved similar results/profit to published signal: Volna with 2 brokers (IC markets & Pepperstone). In my *opinion, the current selling price $119 is a steal considering the performance it delivered. *based on my experience with more than 10 EAs purchased on MQL5.