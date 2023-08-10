Introducing PivotXpert, an advanced Multichart indicator designed to enhance your pivot point strategy. Unlock its potential effortlessly, with an intuitive interface that makes pivot trading a breeze.





PivotXpert's Multichart Mode simplifies your trading by drawing pivot lines on all open charts. Calculate remaining pips to each level effortlessly using the CalculatePips feature, fine-tuning your strategy with ease.





Customize your approach with Pivot Timeframe, aligning your strategy with your preferred timeframe. Gain deeper insights into market volatility with ATR Parameters, overlaying ATR levels for a clearer view.





Stay alert with Alert Filters, ensuring you never miss an opportunity. PivotXpert empowers you to optimize strategies and stay ahead of trends. Elevate your pivot trading with PivotXpert.