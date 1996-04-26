FXTrader Ariel TakeProfit Stoploss Indicator

This is the FXTraderariel-TakeProfit - Stop Loss Indicator. It provides you 3 potential Take Profits and 1 Stop Loss. These potential targets are computed based on several methods. The indicator can be used on every time frame, but we advise to use it on H1, H4 and D1. Especially if you are a novice trader. Pro Traders can also you use it for scalping in smaller time frames (M1, M5 and M15). This indicator is not a complete trading system. It doesn't provide you a Signal nor can predict the market. Trades should be watched closely.

The TP and SL will be displayed in the chart after you entered a trade on a pair. You also have the possibility to see potential TP and SL before entering a Trade.





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Explanation of Parameters