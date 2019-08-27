Level Scanner

The Level Scanner indicator is a powerful tool designed to automate the identification of Higher and Lower areas on the chart, along with all Support and Resistance levels. It incorporates the use of the Hull Moving Average to provide a clearer and smoother representation of the real trend. This indicator operates with remarkable speed, enabling traders to quickly identify key areas of interest and make more informed trading decisions.

One of the standout features of the Level Scanner is its versatility. It can be applied to any symbol and time frame, making it suitable for a wide range of trading strategies. The indicator efficiently generates signals, allowing traders to promptly identify potential trade setups. Additionally, it offers user friendly parameters that can be fully customized to align with individual trading strategies and preferences.

Traders can further refine their signals by filtering them through their own Period, CCI, RSI, and Stochastic indicators. This feature empowers traders to tailor the indicator's output to their specific requirements and market analysis approach. By incorporating these additional indicators, traders can enhance their decision making process and gain deeper insights into market conditions.

Moreover, the indicator includes trend parameters, enabling traders to set the moving average period, method, and price constants. This functionality assists in trend identification and aligning trading decisions with the prevailing market direction.

To keep traders informed and alert, the Level Scanner offers notification options for identified High and Low areas, as well as Support and Resistance levels. This ensures that traders never miss potential trading opportunities or important price levels.

In summary, the Level Scanner indicator provides traders with a comprehensive tool for identifying and analyzing Higher and Lower areas, Support and Resistance levels, and trend dynamics on the chart. With its robust feature set, customization options, and compatibility with various indicators, the Level Scanner enhances trading efficiency, accuracy, and decision making capabilities.


    Parameters

    • High-Low Parameters - Customize High-Low for specific conditions.
    • CCI Signal Filter - Customize CCI indicator for specific conditions.
    • RSI Signal Filter Customize RSI indicator for specific conditions.
    • Stochastic Signal Filter - Customize Stochastic indicator for specific conditions.
      • Trend Parameters - Customize Moving Average indicator for specific conditions.
      • Alert Parameters - Customize alerts for specific conditions.
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