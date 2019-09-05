Infinity Oscillators Ultimate

The Infinity Oscillators Ultimate is an all inclusive OSCI-KIT designed to enhance the trading experience for traders utilizing RSI, Stochastic, MACD, CCI, and Volume strategies. With its comprehensive range of features, this indicator offers a powerful toolset to analyze market trends, identify reversals and retracements, calculate intraday targets using ATR, and stay informed about crucial trading events.

One of the standout features of this indicator is its ability to consolidate the most popular 5 oscillators into a single indicator window. Each oscillator is represented by a distinct color, making it easy for traders to identify trends, reversals, and retracements at a glance. By combining these oscillators, the Infinity Oscillators Ultimate provides a holistic view of the market dynamics, allowing traders to make informed trading decisions.

To ensure traders stay updated on market movements, the indicator offers a fast and reliable notification system. Traders can receive alerts directly on their mobile devices, via email, or as pop-up alerts with sound. The flexibility to activate or deactivate each notification method empowers traders to tailor the alert system to their individual preferences.

Additionally, the indicator provides clear "Buy" and "Sell" signals on the chart, enabling traders to quickly execute their trading strategies. With its exceptional speed and responsiveness, the Infinity Oscillators Ultimate ensures timely and accurate analysis of market conditions.

To customize the indicator according to individual trading preferences, it offers a range of parameter settings for each oscillator, including overbought and oversold levels, averaging periods, applied price options, and more. Traders can fine tune these parameters to align with their specific trading strategies.

Overall, the Infinity Oscillators Ultimate is a comprehensive and versatile tool that empowers traders with valuable insights into market oscillations and trends. With its advanced features, fast activity, and comprehensive notification system, traders can stay ahead of the market and seize profitable trading opportunities.


    Parameters

    • RSI Signal Filter - Customize RSI indicator for specific conditions.
    • Stochastic Signal Filter - Customize Stochastic indicator for specific conditions.
    • MACD Signal Filter - Customize MACD indicator for specific conditions.
    • CCI Signal Filter - Customize CCI indicator for specific conditions.
    • Volume Signal Filter - Customize Volume indicator for specific conditions.
    • Alert Filters - Customize alerts for specific conditions.
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