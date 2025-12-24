Economic Calendar
BusinessNZ New Zealand Services Index
|Low
|N/D
|
48.7
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
BusinessNZ New Zealand Services Index provides an early estimate of the activity of the entire sector. It is a composite index that is calculated based on the indices of sales, new orders, deliveries, stocks and employment.
The index value above 50 indicates an expansion in the service sector activity and can be seen as positive for the New Zealand dollar quotes. Conversely, a reading below 50 is considered as an indication of activity contraction.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "BusinessNZ New Zealand Services Index" macroeconomic indicator.
