BusinessNZ New Zealand Services Index

Country:
New Zealand
NZD, New Zealand dollar
Source:
BusinessNZ
Sector:
Business
48.7
BusinessNZ New Zealand Services Index provides an early estimate of the activity of the entire sector. It is a composite index that is calculated based on the indices of sales, new orders, deliveries, stocks and employment.

The index value above 50 indicates an expansion in the service sector activity and can be seen as positive for the New Zealand dollar quotes. Conversely, a reading below 50 is considered as an indication of activity contraction.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
48.7
Oct 2025
48.7
48.3
Sep 2025
48.3
47.5
Aug 2025
47.5
48.9
Jul 2025
48.9
47.6
Jun 2025
47.3
44.1
May 2025
44.0
48.1
Apr 2025
48.5
48.9
Mar 2025
49.1
49.0
Feb 2025
49.1
50.4
Jan 2025
50.4
48.1
Dec 2024
47.9
49.1
Nov 2024
49.5
46.2
Oct 2024
46.0
45.7
Sep 2024
45.7
45.7
Aug 2024
45.5
45.2
Jul 2024
44.6
40.7
Jun 2024
40.2
42.6
May 2024
43.0
46.6
Apr 2024
47.1
47.2
Mar 2024
47.5
52.6
Feb 2024
53.0
52.2
Jan 2024
52.1
48.8
Dec 2023
48.8
51.2
Nov 2023
51.2
49.2
Oct 2023
48.9
50.7
Sep 2023
50.7
47.7
Aug 2023
47.1
48.0
Jul 2023
47.8
49.6
Jun 2023
50.1
53.1
May 2023
53.3
50.1
Apr 2023
49.8
53.8
Mar 2023
54.4
55.8
Feb 2023
55.8
54.7
Jan 2023
54.5
52.0
Dec 2022
52.1
53.8
Nov 2022
53.7
57.1
Oct 2022
57.4
55.9
Sep 2022
55.8
58.6
Aug 2022
58.6
54.4
Jul 2022
51.2
54.7
Jun 2022
55.4
55.3
May 2022
55.2
52.2
Apr 2022
51.4
51.5
Mar 2022
51.6
48.9
Feb 2022
48.6
46.0
Jan 2022
45.9
49.8
Dec 2021
49.7
47.2
Nov 2021
46.5
44.9
Oct 2021
44.6
46.5
12
