New Zealand Import Price Index q/q represents changes in the prices of goods and services imported to New Zealand in the given quarter compared to the previous one. Each category of goods or services used for the index calculation is given a certain weight. The growth of import prices is an indication of trading activity and is a leading indicator of consumer inflation.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Import Price Index q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.