RBNZ Non-Resident Debt Holdings reflect the proportion of government debt securities held by non-residents. The value is calculated based on the total amount of securities in the market, except for those held by the Reserve Bank and the Earthquake Commission.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Reserve Bank of New Zealand RBNZ Non-Resident Debt Holdings" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.