Reserve Bank of New Zealand RBNZ Non-Resident Debt Holdings

Country:
New Zealand
NZD, New Zealand dollar
Source:
Reserve Bank of New Zealand
Sector:
Government
Low 58.0% 60.4%
58.6%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
57.0%
58.0%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
RBNZ Non-Resident Debt Holdings reflect the proportion of government debt securities held by non-residents. The value is calculated based on the total amount of securities in the market, except for those held by the Reserve Bank and the Earthquake Commission.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Reserve Bank of New Zealand RBNZ Non-Resident Debt Holdings" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
58.0%
60.4%
58.6%
Oct 2025
58.6%
56.3%
57.8%
Sep 2025
57.8%
58.7%
59.6%
Aug 2025
59.6%
60.8%
May 2025
59.7%
58.7%
58.8%
Apr 2025
58.8%
59.2%
59.2%
Mar 2025
59.2%
58.3%
59.2%
Feb 2025
59.2%
60.1%
59.3%
Jan 2025
59.3%
59.0%
59.2%
Dec 2024
59.2%
57.9%
58.6%
Nov 2024
58.6%
60.1%
59.2%
Oct 2024
59.2%
58.4%
58.3%
Sep 2024
58.3%
56.5%
56.9%
Aug 2024
56.9%
56.6%
56.3%
Jul 2024
56.3%
57.4%
57.2%
Jun 2024
57.2%
57.6%
57.8%
May 2024
57.8%
57.9%
58.5%
Apr 2024
58.5%
60.0%
58.9%
Mar 2024
58.9%
59.8%
58.7%
Feb 2024
58.7%
57.7%
Jan 2024
57.7%
57.4%
Dec 2023
57.4%
56.8%
Nov 2023
56.8%
57.9%
Oct 2023
57.9%
59.5%
58.5%
Sep 2023
58.5%
59.4%
58.6%
Aug 2023
58.6%
57.2%
58.3%
Jul 2023
58.3%
58.9%
59.4%
Jun 2023
59.4%
59.5%
58.7%
May 2023
58.7%
58.5%
57.6%
Apr 2023
57.6%
55.8%
56.2%
Mar 2023
56.2%
55.7%
56.0%
Feb 2023
56.0%
57.5%
57.1%
Jan 2023
56.8%
57.8%
56.5%
Dec 2022
56.5%
56.5%
55.2%
Nov 2022
55.3%
54.2%
54.0%
Oct 2022
54.0%
53.0%
53.2%
Sep 2022
53.2%
53.5%
53.6%
Aug 2022
53.6%
53.9%
53.7%
Jul 2022
53.7%
53.9%
53.7%
Jun 2022
53.7%
52.8%
53.4%
May 2022
53.4%
53.3%
53.5%
Apr 2022
53.5%
54.3%
53.7%
Mar 2022
53.7%
51.4%
53.8%
Feb 2022
53.8%
50.3%
52.6%
Jan 2022
52.6%
50.6%
51.8%
Dec 2021
51.8%
53.7%
50.9%
Nov 2021
50.9%
52.7%
50.1%
Oct 2021
50.1%
46.5%
48.6%
Sep 2021
48.6%
45.1%
47.7%
Aug 2021
47.7%
48.8%
46.6%
