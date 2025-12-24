Economic Calendar
Reserve Bank of New Zealand RBNZ Non-Resident Debt Holdings
|Low
|58.0%
|60.4%
|
58.6%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|57.0%
|
58.0%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
RBNZ Non-Resident Debt Holdings reflect the proportion of government debt securities held by non-residents. The value is calculated based on the total amount of securities in the market, except for those held by the Reserve Bank and the Earthquake Commission.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Reserve Bank of New Zealand RBNZ Non-Resident Debt Holdings" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
