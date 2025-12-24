Export Volume Index q/q reflects changes in the volume of goods exported and re-exported from New Zealand in the reported quarter compared to the previous quarter. Goods participate in the index calculation based on their financial importance in the total national exports. Export volume growth is an indication of the country's trading activity growth and thus can be seen as positive for the New Zealand dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Export Volume Index q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.