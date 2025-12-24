ANZ Commodity Price Index m/m is a monthly report reflecting changes in prices of the main export categories in the reported month compared to the previous month. Commodity exports constitute an important part of the New Zealand economy, therefore readings above expectations can have a positive effect on the New Zealand dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "ANZ New Zealand Commodity Price Index m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.