Economic Calendar
New Zealand Imports
|Low
|$7.154 B
|
$8.034 B
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
$7.154 B
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
New Zealand Imports reflect the value of goods imported to the country in the reported month.
Information on imports is used to assess New Zealand's foreign trade activity and the demand for imported goods in the country.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Imports" macroeconomic indicator.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites