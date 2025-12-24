CalendarSections

BusinessNZ New Zealand Manufacturing Index

Country:
New Zealand
NZD, New Zealand dollar
Source:
BusinessNZ
Sector:
Business
Medium N/D
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) is compiled based on a monthly survey. It serves as a leading indicator of New Zealand's manufacturing sector activity.

The chart of the entire available history of the "BusinessNZ New Zealand Manufacturing Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
Oct 2025
N/D
48.1
49.9
Sep 2025
49.9
49.3
49.9
Aug 2025
49.9
49.5
52.8
Jul 2025
52.8
48.4
49.2
Jun 2025
48.8
53.5
47.4
May 2025
53.3
49.6
52.9
Apr 2025
53.9
47.2
53.2
Mar 2025
53.2
52.9
54.1
Feb 2025
53.9
50.2
51.7
Jan 2025
51.4
46.0
46.2
Dec 2024
45.9
43.5
45.2
Nov 2024
45.5
46.8
45.7
Oct 2024
45.8
49.4
47.0
Sep 2024
46.9
42.9
46.1
Aug 2024
45.8
42.2
44.4
Jul 2024
44.0
42.3
41.2
Jun 2024
41.1
46.6
46.6
May 2024
47.2
48.0
48.8
Apr 2024
48.9
45.7
46.8
Mar 2024
47.1
45.5
49.1
Feb 2024
49.3
47.9
47.5
Jan 2024
47.3
41.7
43.4
Dec 2023
43.1
45.5
46.5
Nov 2023
46.7
42.9
Oct 2023
42.5
48.1
45.3
Sep 2023
45.3
48.9
46.1
Aug 2023
46.1
49.1
46.6
Jul 2023
46.3
49.4
47.4
Jun 2023
47.5
49.8
48.7
May 2023
48.9
50.2
48.8
Apr 2023
49.1
50.7
48.1
Mar 2023
48.1
51.0
51.7
Feb 2023
52.0
51.2
51.2
Jan 2023
50.8
51.6
47.8
Dec 2022
47.2
52.0
47.2
Nov 2022
47.4
52.5
49.1
Oct 2022
49.3
52.7
51.7
Sep 2022
52.0
52.5
54.8
Aug 2022
54.9
52.5
53.5
Jul 2022
52.7
52.5
50.0
Jun 2022
49.7
52.7
52.6
May 2022
52.9
52.7
51.2
Apr 2022
51.2
52.8
53.7
Mar 2022
53.8
53.7
53.6
Feb 2022
53.6
54.5
52.3
Jan 2022
52.1
55.3
53.8
Dec 2021
53.7
56.0
51.2
Nov 2021
50.6
56.7
54.2
Oct 2021
54.3
45.8
51.6
