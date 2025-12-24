BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI) is compiled based on a monthly survey. It serves as a leading indicator of New Zealand's manufacturing sector activity.

The chart of the entire available history of the "BusinessNZ New Zealand Manufacturing Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.