New Zealand Current Account 12-months reflects the net trade balance (the difference between exported and imported goods and services), net income from foreign investments and net transfer payments over the previous 12 months, starting with the reported month. The indicator is seasonally adjusted. The impact of the indicator on the New Zealand dollar quotes may vary depending on current economic conditions. Most often, its growth is seen as positive for the currency, because foreign residents need to buy New Zealand dollars in order to pay for goods or services.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Current Account 12-Months" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.