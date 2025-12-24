Economic Calendar
CFTC NZD Non-Commercial Net Positions
Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) NZD Non-Commercial Net Positions weekly report reflects the difference between the total volume of long and short NZD futures positions existing in the market and opened by non-commercial (speculative) traders. The report only includes US futures markets (Chicago and New York Exchanges).
So the indicator is a net volume of New Zealand dollar positions in the United States.
The chart of the entire available history of the "CFTC NZD Non-Commercial Net Positions" macroeconomic indicator.
