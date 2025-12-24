CalendarSections

CFTC NZD Non-Commercial Net Positions

Country:
New Zealand
NZD, New Zealand dollar
Source:
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Sector:
Market
Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) NZD Non-Commercial Net Positions weekly report reflects the difference between the total volume of long and short NZD futures positions existing in the market and opened by non-commercial (speculative) traders. The report only includes US futures markets (Chicago and New York Exchanges).

So the indicator is a net volume of New Zealand dollar positions in the United States.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "CFTC NZD Non-Commercial Net Positions" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
16 Dec 2025
N/D
9 Dec 2025
N/D
2 Dec 2025
N/D
25 Nov 2025
N/D
18 Nov 2025
N/D
10 Nov 2025
N/D
4 Nov 2025
N/D
28 Oct 2025
N/D
21 Oct 2025
N/D
14 Oct 2025
N/D
7 Oct 2025
N/D
30 Sep 2025
N/D
-21.1 K
23 Sep 2025
-21.1 K
-18.0 K
16 Sep 2025
-18.0 K
-8.7 K
9 Sep 2025
-8.7 K
-6.5 K
2 Sep 2025
-6.5 K
-6.1 K
26 Aug 2025
-6.1 K
-4.1 K
19 Aug 2025
-4.1 K
-4.7 K
12 Aug 2025
-4.7 K
-4.8 K
5 Aug 2025
-4.8 K
-2.1 K
29 Jul 2025
-2.1 K
-3.2 K
22 Jul 2025
-3.2 K
3.6 K
15 Jul 2025
3.6 K
4.9 K
8 Jul 2025
4.9 K
4.2 K
1 Jul 2025
4.2 K
2.8 K
24 Jun 2025
2.8 K
-1.3 K
17 Jun 2025
-1.3 K
-21.2 K
10 Jun 2025
-21.2 K
-23.7 K
3 Jun 2025
-23.7 K
-24.4 K
27 May 2025
-24.4 K
-23.7 K
20 May 2025
-23.7 K
-22.6 K
13 May 2025
-22.6 K
-23.1 K
6 May 2025
-23.1 K
-21.5 K
29 Apr 2025
-21.5 K
-26.9 K
22 Apr 2025
-26.9 K
-33.1 K
15 Apr 2025
-33.1 K
-39.2 K
8 Apr 2025
-39.2 K
-45.0 K
1 Apr 2025
-45.0 K
-41.6 K
25 Mar 2025
-41.6 K
-40.4 K
18 Mar 2025
-40.4 K
-52.9 K
11 Mar 2025
-52.9 K
-55.8 K
4 Mar 2025
-55.8 K
-53.7 K
25 Feb 2025
-53.7 K
-52.2 K
18 Feb 2025
-52.2 K
-49.3 K
11 Feb 2025
-49.3 K
-49.1 K
4 Feb 2025
-49.1 K
-47.0 K
28 Jan 2025
-47.0 K
-51.2 K
21 Jan 2025
-51.2 K
-52.1 K
14 Jan 2025
-52.1 K
-54.6 K
7 Jan 2025
-54.6 K
-46.0 K
