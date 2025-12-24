CalendarSections

ANZ New Zealand Business Confidence

Country:
New Zealand
NZD, New Zealand dollar
Source:
ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited
Sector:
Business
Low 73.6
67.1
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
66.3
73.6
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
ANZ Business Confidence reflects the results of a monthly survey of hundreds of New Zealand companies. The ANZ Business Confidence Index provides an estimate of the economic development of for the next 12 months. It is seen as a leading indicator of the economy of New Zealand.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "ANZ New Zealand Business Confidence" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
73.6
67.1
Nov 2025
N/D
44.7
58.1
Oct 2025
58.1
43.4
49.6
Sep 2025
49.6
54.9
49.7
Aug 2025
49.7
57.3
47.8
Jul 2025
47.8
49.3
46.3
Jun 2025
46.3
33.5
36.6
May 2025
36.6
44.0
49.3
Apr 2025
49.3
58.5
57.5
Mar 2025
57.5
54.5
58.4
Feb 2025
58.4
49.8
54.4
Jan 2025
54.4
59.0
62.3
Dec 2024
62.3
48.4
64.9
Nov 2024
64.9
50.9
65.7
Oct 2024
65.7
73.8
60.9
Sep 2024
60.9
59.7
50.6
Aug 2024
50.6
29.3
27.1
Jul 2024
27.1
12.2
6.1
Jun 2024
6.1
12.3
11.2
May 2024
11.2
7.9
14.9
Apr 2024
14.9
25.0
22.9
Feb 2024
34.7
33.2
Dec 2023
33.2
39.5
30.8
Nov 2023
30.8
37.4
23.4
Oct 2023
23.4
3.6
1.5
Sep 2023
1.5
4.7
-3.7
Aug 2023
-3.7
-1.9
-13.1
Jul 2023
-13.1
-13.1
-18.0
Jun 2023
-18.0
-28.1
-31.1
May 2023
-31.1
-43.4
-43.8
Apr 2023
-43.8
-43.4
-43.4
Mar 2023
-43.4
-47.5
-43.3
Feb 2023
-43.3
-61.0
-52.0
Jan 2023
-52.0
-64.2
-70.2
Dec 2022
-70.2
-50.0
-57.1
Nov 2022
-57.1
-39.5
-42.7
Oct 2022
-42.7
-42.0
-36.7
Sep 2022
-36.7
-52.1
-47.8
Aug 2022
-47.8
-55.0
-56.7
Jul 2022
-56.7
-55.0
-62.6
Jun 2022
-62.6
-33.2
-55.6
May 2022
-55.6
-33.2
-42.0
Apr 2022
-42.0
-31.2
-41.9
Mar 2022
-41.9
-74.3
-51.8
Feb 2022
-51.8
-21.6
-23.2
Dec 2021
-23.2
-19.9
-16.4
Nov 2021
-16.4
-20.6
-13.4
Oct 2021
-13.4
2.0
-8.6
Oct 2021
-8.6
-7.2
Sep 2021
-7.2
-15.1
-14.2
12345
