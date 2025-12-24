ANZ Business Confidence reflects the results of a monthly survey of hundreds of New Zealand companies. The ANZ Business Confidence Index provides an estimate of the economic development of for the next 12 months. It is seen as a leading indicator of the economy of New Zealand.

The chart of the entire available history of the "ANZ New Zealand Business Confidence" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.