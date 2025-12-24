New Zealand Manufacturing Sales Volume q/q reflects a change in the sales volumes of New Zealand industrial sector companies in the given quarter compared to the previous one. In the indicator calculation, the volume values are divided by the producer price index to eliminate the influence of price fluctuations. Sales growth indicates an increase in production activity. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on NZD quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Manufacturing Sales Volume q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.