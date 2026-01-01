Producer Price Index Output m/m reflects the change in the amount received by New Zealand manufacturers from selling goods in the domestic market, in the given month compared to the previous month. The value includes production cost (materials, fuel, interest on loans, building maintenance costs, rental fees), as well as the manufacturer's markup.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Producer Price Index (PPI) Output q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.