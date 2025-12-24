Economic Calendar
New Zealand Core Retail Sales q/q
|Medium
|1.2%
|-0.4%
|
1.0%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Core Retail Sales m/m show changes in retail sales in the given month compared to the previous month. The indicator is calculated based on statistics from retail stores of different types and sizes. The index calculation does not include sales of autos and spare parts. Retails Sales are an indicator of consumer activity in New Zealand, and an important component of national GDP. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on NZD quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Core Retail Sales q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites