Core Retail Sales m/m show changes in retail sales in the given month compared to the previous month. The indicator is calculated based on statistics from retail stores of different types and sizes. The index calculation does not include sales of autos and spare parts. Retails Sales are an indicator of consumer activity in New Zealand, and an important component of national GDP. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on NZD quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Core Retail Sales q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.