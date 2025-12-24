Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q reflects the monetary value of all goods and services produced in New Zealand during the given quarter compared to the previous one. The calculation takes into account private consumption, government spending, the costs of all enterprises and net exports of the country. GDP growth can affect NZD quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.