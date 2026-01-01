New Zealand Employment Change q/q shows the change in the number of citizens officially employed in New Zealand resident companies in the given quarter compared to the previous one. Employment growth is a sign of a stronger labor market and can be seen as positive for the New Zealand dollar quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Employment Change q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.