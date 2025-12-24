Economic Calendar
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision is adopted every six weeks. The regulator's interest rate is used for loans issued to commercial banks. Establishing of an interest rate is one of the main monetary policy tools used by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to regulate the strength of the national currency. An increase in the interest rate can have a positive effect on NZD quotes.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
