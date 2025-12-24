CalendarSections

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Interest Rate Decision

Country:
New Zealand
NZD, New Zealand dollar
Source:
Reserve Bank of New Zealand
Sector:
Money
High 2.25%
2.50%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
2.25%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
RBNZ Interest Rate Decision is adopted every six weeks. The regulator's interest rate is used for loans issued to commercial banks. Establishing of an interest rate is one of the main monetary policy tools used by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to regulate the strength of the national currency. An increase in the interest rate can have a positive effect on NZD quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Reserve Bank of New Zealand Interest Rate Decision" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2.25%
2.50%
2.50%
3.00%
3.00%
3.25%
3.25%
3.25%
3.25%
3.50%
3.50%
3.75%
3.75%
4.25%
4.25%
4.75%
4.75%
5.25%
5.25%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.50%
5.25%
5.25%
4.75%
4.75%
4.25%
4.25%
3.50%
3.50%
3.00%
3.00%
2.50%
2.50%
2.00%
2.00%
1.50%
1.50%
1.00%
1.00%
0.75%
0.75%
0.50%
0.50%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
0.25%
1.00%
1.00%
1.00%
1.00%
1.00%
1.00%
1.00%
1.00%
1.50%
1.50%
1.50%
1.50%
1.75%
1.75%
1.75%
1.75%
1.75%
1.75%
1.75%
123
