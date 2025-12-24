New Zealand Consumer Price Index (CPI) y/y measures the change in prices of a fixed basket of goods and services from the consumer perspective in the reported quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The basket contains goods of unchanging quality and quantity, so the index purely measures changes in consumer prices.

The indicator is considered to be one of the key measures of New Zealand's inflation. A higher than expected reading is seen as positive for the New Zealand dollar.

