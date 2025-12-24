Visitor Arrivals y/y data shows the year-over-year change in the number of overseas visitors coming to New Zealand for a short-term stay. Tourism constitutes an important share in the economy of New Zealand, therefore higher readings are seen as positive for the New Zealand dollar.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Visitor Arrivals y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.