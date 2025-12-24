CalendarSections

New Zealand Visitor Arrivals y/y

Country:
New Zealand
NZD, New Zealand dollar
Source:
Statistics New Zealand
Sector:
Labor
Low 9.4% 5.5%
9.6%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
5.9%
9.4%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Visitor Arrivals y/y data shows the year-over-year change in the number of overseas visitors coming to New Zealand for a short-term stay. Tourism constitutes an important share in the economy of New Zealand, therefore higher readings are seen as positive for the New Zealand dollar.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Visitor Arrivals y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
9.4%
5.5%
9.6%
Sep 2025
9.6%
5.4%
7.5%
Aug 2025
7.5%
6.0%
6.6%
Jul 2025
6.6%
3.4%
0.8%
Jun 2025
0.8%
-0.8%
6.1%
May 2025
6.1%
1.5%
18.8%
Apr 2025
18.8%
1.2%
-8.4%
Mar 2025
-8.4%
8.1%
-2.3%
Feb 2025
-2.3%
12.8%
13.4%
Jan 2025
13.4%
9.1%
12.2%
Dec 2024
12.2%
6.1%
5.9%
Nov 2024
5.9%
3.6%
6.3%
Oct 2024
6.3%
2.2%
0.9%
Sep 2024
0.9%
3.7%
3.6%
Aug 2024
3.6%
3.8%
3.8%
Jul 2024
3.8%
8.0%
3.8%
Jun 2024
3.8%
6.9%
12.1%
May 2024
12.1%
14.8%
1.7%
Apr 2024
1.7%
31.5%
27.9%
Mar 2024
27.9%
31.9%
35.0%
Feb 2024
35.0%
14.0%
21.7%
Jan 2024
21.7%
2.1%
14.8%
Dec 2023
14.8%
2.1%
30.4%
Nov 2023
30.4%
2.1%
39.8%
Oct 2023
39.8%
2.1%
48.7%
Sep 2023
48.7%
2.1%
59.4%
Aug 2023
59.4%
2.1%
59.3%
Jul 2023
59.3%
2.1%
88.5%
Jun 2023
88.5%
2.1%
120.4%
May 2023
120.4%
2.1%
307.5%
Apr 2023
307.5%
2.1%
805.0%
Mar 2023
805.0%
2.1%
4998.0%
Feb 2023
4998.0%
2.1%
6480.4%
Jan 2023
6480.4%
2.1%
5740.9%
Dec 2022
5740.9%
2.1%
4257.0%
Nov 2022
4257.0%
2.1%
4283.8%
Oct 2022
4283.8%
2.1%
6448.5%
Sep 2022
6448.5%
2.1%
4748.8%
Aug 2022
4748.8%
-40.9%
344.2%
Jul 2022
344.2%
-36.7%
83.5%
Jun 2022
83.5%
14.8%
26.3%
May 2022
26.3%
37.2%
70.1%
Apr 2022
70.1%
57.6%
517.0%
Mar 2022
517.0%
87.5%
-1.2%
Feb 2022
-1.2%
142.5%
-26.0%
Jan 2022
-26.0%
217.3%
4.4%
Dec 2021
4.4%
319.2%
3.8%
Nov 2021
3.8%
468.4%
-27.3%
Oct 2021
-27.3%
701.1%
-58.1%
Sep 2021
-58.1%
483.2%
-44.0%
