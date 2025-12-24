Net Permanent & Long-Term Migration reflects the difference between arriving and departing population. The value is measured based on the number of arriving and departing migrants on a permanent and long-term basis for a period of 12 months or more.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Net Permanent & Long-Term Migration" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.