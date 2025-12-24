Economic Calendar
New Zealand Building Consents m/m
|Low
|N/D
|0.8%
|
7.2%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Building Consents m/m reflect summary data on permits for the construction of residential and non-residential buildings priced at 5000$ and higher, granted by New Zealand consent authorities. The indicator is calculated as a change in the reported month compared to the previous one. The calculation accounts for taxes on goods and services, however it is not adjusted for inflation.
Data on construction approvals are considered as an indicator of confidence in the domestic economy, therefore construction consents are also considered as a leading indicator of the construction sector activity.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Building Consents m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
