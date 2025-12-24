Economic Calendar
New Zealand Export Price Index q/q
|Low
|-1.6%
|2.7%
|
0.3%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
New Zealand Export Price Index q/q measures a change in the prices of goods exported and re-exported from New Zealand, in the reported quarter compared to the previous one. Goods participate in the index calculation based on their financial importance in the total national exports. The growth in export prices is an indication of country's trading activity increase and can be seen as positive for the New Zealand dollar quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Export Price Index q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
