Producer Price Index Input m/m shows the change in the prices of raw materials and fuel purchased by New Zealand enterprises in the given month compared to the previous month. The index calculation includes imported and domestic materials and fuel. The index reflects the operational expenses of New Zealand manufacturers and is a leading indicator of consumer inflation.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Producer Price Index (PPI) Input q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.