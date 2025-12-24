New Zealand Manufacturing Sales q/q show a change in the dollar value of goods sold by New Zealand industrial sector companies in the given quarter compared to the previous one. Sales growth indicates an increase in production activity. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on NZD quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Manufacturing Sales q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.