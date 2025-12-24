New Zealand Terms of Trade Index q/q reflects the ratio between the prices of exported and imported goods. The index is calculated as a quarter-over-quarter value change. Since the economy of New Zealand is highly dependent on exports, higher than expected readings may affect New Zealand dollar quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "New Zealand Terms of Trade Index q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.