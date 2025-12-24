The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index reflects individuals' expectations concerning New Zealand's economic activity. The indicator is calculated based on a survey, which covers the following five questions: assessment of changes in households' financial condition over the past year; willingness to purchase durable goods; expected changes in households' financial condition; general short-term and long-term outlook for New Zealand's economy development.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Westpac McDermott Miller New Zealand Consumer Confidence" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.