Westpac McDermott Miller New Zealand Consumer Confidence

Country:
New Zealand
NZD, New Zealand dollar
Source:
Westpac New Zealand Limited
Sector:
Consumer
Medium N/D 87.8
90.9
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
The Westpac McDermott Miller Consumer Confidence Index reflects individuals' expectations concerning New Zealand's economic activity. The indicator is calculated based on a survey, which covers the following five questions: assessment of changes in households' financial condition over the past year; willingness to purchase durable goods; expected changes in households' financial condition; general short-term and long-term outlook for New Zealand's economy development.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Westpac McDermott Miller New Zealand Consumer Confidence" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
4 Q 2025
N/D
87.8
90.9
3 Q 2025
90.9
90.0
91.2
2 Q 2025
91.2
94.5
89.2
1 Q 2025
89.2
93.5
97.5
4 Q 2024
97.5
85.6
90.8
3 Q 2024
90.8
85.9
82.2
2 Q 2024
82.2
95.4
93.2
1 Q 2024
93.2
88.1
88.9
4 Q 2023
88.9
80.2
3 Q 2023
80.2
74.1
83.1
2 Q 2023
83.1
76.2
77.7
1 Q 2023
77.7
66.6
75.6
4 Q 2022
75.6
97.8
87.6
3 Q 2022
87.6
87.6
78.7
2 Q 2022
78.7
100.0
92.1
1 Q 2022
92.1
101.3
99.1
4 Q 2021
99.1
101.5
102.7
3 Q 2021
102.7
101.2
107.1
2 Q 2021
107.1
99.5
105.2
1 Q 2021
105.2
98.4
106.0
4 Q 2020
106.0
97.4
95.1
3 Q 2020
95.1
102.4
97.2
2 Q 2020
97.2
107.9
104.2
1 Q 2020
104.2
104.9
109.9
4 Q 2019
109.9
103.5
103.1
3 Q 2019
103.1
104.0
103.5
2 Q 2019
103.5
103.8
1 Q 2019
103.8
109.1
4 Q 2018
109.1
103.5
3 Q 2018
103.5
108.6
2 Q 2018
108.6
111.2
1 Q 2018
111.2
107.4
4 Q 2017
107.4
112.4
3 Q 2017
112.4
113.4
2 Q 2017
113.4
111.9
1 Q 2017
111.9
113.1
4 Q 2016
113.1
108.0
3 Q 2016
108.0
106.0
2 Q 2016
106.0
109.6
1 Q 2016
109.6
110.7
4 Q 2015
110.7
106.0
3 Q 2015
106.0
113.0
2 Q 2015
113.0
117.4
1 Q 2015
117.4
114.8
4 Q 2014
114.8
116.7
3 Q 2014
116.7
121.2
2 Q 2014
121.2
121.7
1 Q 2014
121.7
120.1
4 Q 2013
120.1
115.4
3 Q 2013
115.4
116.6
12
